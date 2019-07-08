Log in
Terna e Digital Magics Energytech: Smart Track vince la Call for Innovation D2O - Digital to Operation

07/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

July 2019

Over the course of the Pitch Day, at Terna's headquarters in Rome, Smart Track was chosen from the 10 finalists as the best project in the D2O - Digital To Operation Call for Innovation

Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, and Digital Magics EnergyTech, incubation programme for digital start-ups in the energy sector, chose Smart Track as winning start-up/SME for the D2O - Digital To Operation Call for Innovation, launched last May, with the aim of improving efficiency at work, with particular emphasis on the topics of personal safety through the development of new technologies, devices, applications and high value-added services to facilitate 'digital transformation'.

Smart Track has developed an IoT connected worker platform for worker safety based on next-generation sensors and proprietary wearable devices capable of confirming a worker's correct use of PPE, detecting an accidental fall, monitoring human/machine/robot interactions, and automatically managing company evacuation plans to minimise intervention time and save more lives.

Smart Track will receive an award of € 15,000 as the best innovative D2O solution in the Call for innovative Italian start-ups and SMEs that are able to identify digital solutions aimed at improving the safety of people working in the field and the security of the company's core processes, increasing their effectiveness and efficiency.
The people working at Terna are an asset of fundamental importance and one of the enabling factors of the Group's strategic mission for the country. Loyalty, Passion and Responsibility are the values which all Terna's employees share and which guide them in their daily work.

The finalists for Terna and Digital Magics EnergyTech's Call for Innovation who participated at today's Pitch Day at Terna's headquarters in Rome, selected from all the applications received at https://openinnovation.digitalmagics.com/it/challenge/d2o-digital-to-operation, were: Brochesia, COZE, Gilytics, HeadApp, HSE-Chiamo, JOBSAFER, Messagenius, Proteso, Smart Track™ and Underd.

Terna will also offer the ten finalists the opportunity to embark on a development and Open Innovation course within the Group's dedicated Human Renewable Resources and Digital To Operation facility.

Digital Magics EnergyTech, Digital Magics' vertical program, is involved in the initiative. It is the most important incubator for digital start-ups 'Made in Italy', active throughout Italy, working in partnership with Compendia, an innovative energy services company that combines investment and services assistance while achieving objectives of sustainability and competitiveness for its customers' energy systems.


Download press release

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:07:02 UTC
