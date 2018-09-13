Terna : world leader in electric utilities sector - Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2018

SUSTAINABILITY

13

September 2018

Chaired by Catia Bastioli and led by Luigi Ferraris, Terna receives its highest ever score (91) and the highest score for the Electric Utilities sector

For the 10th consecutive year, Terna is included in the prestigious international stock exchange index that selects the best companies for sustainability

With its 10th consecutive place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2018, Terna, the company that manages the Italian national transmission grid comes in first place in the global Electric Utilities sector for its sustainability performance. This is the result of the annual review conducted by the Swiss sustainability rating agent, RobecoSAM, which also confirmed Terna's inclusion in the World and Europe indices.

Terna received an overall score of 91/100, the highest score Terna has ever received and the highest score for the electric utility sector (average sector score: 46/100). Terna saw an improvement of 4 points on the 2017 score, recalculated in line with the new methodology introduced this year. Terna's leadership is confirmed in 9 of the 23 selection criteria applicable to the company: Terna comes in first place for the economic criteria: Materiality, Risk and crisis management, Policy influence, for the environmental criteria: Environmental reporting, Operational eco-efficiency, Transmission and distribution, and in the social criteria: Social reporting, Human capital development, Corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

'For Terna, sustainability represents a strategic lever that guides our business towards a more sustainable energy paradigm that is capable of continually adding value for companies and society as a whole', comments Luigi Ferraris, Managing Director. 'Terna's place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is recognition for our efforts to introduce an inclusive model to our business, paying attention to the requests of the local communities and our stakeholders'.

RobeccoSAM evaluates, on a yearly basis, the sustainability performance of the largest capitalisation companies. In 2018, starting with 2500 large companies operating in 29 countries, they included 317 on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability index, based on the detailed analysis of corporate risk management systems and opportunities regarding the social and environmental impacts, represents, for the investors, a sign of the ability to create value also in the medium-long term.

In 2018 RobeccoSAM updated their methodology, reviewing the process of awarding points in line with previous assessments for the Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA), and as such responding to the growing interests of investors for the monitoring and analysis of potential disputes involving the business being evaluated.

In addition to inclusion in the DJSI, Terna is also present in the following international sustainability indices: Euronext (World, Europe e Eurozone), FTSE4Good (Global e Europe), STOXX® ESG (Global, Environmental, Social e Governance), STOXX® Low Carbon, ECPI, ESI (Ethibel Sustainability Index, MSCI, United Nations Global Compact ('GC100').