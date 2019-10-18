Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Terna Energy    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY

(TENERGY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 10/18 10:25:00 am
7.4 EUR   -0.14%
02:46pTERNA ENERGY : Announcement of the Final Yield
PU
10/15TERNA ENERGY : ANNOUNCEMENT – INVITATION TO INVESTORS
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY : Invitation to investors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Terna Energy : Announcement of the Final Yield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO INVESTORS OF THE FINAL YIELD, THE INTEREST RATE AND THE

OFFER PRICE OF THE BONDS OF TERNA ENERGY FINANCE S.A.

MEMBER OF TERNA ENERGY GROUP

Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank S.A. in their capacity as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners of the Public Offer for the Issue of a Common Bond Loan and the admission of the bonds of "TERNA ENERGY FINANCE S.A" (hereinafter the "Company") for trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange, following the completion of the Public Offer on 18.10.2019, announce, in accordance with article 8 par.1 of Law 3401/2005, as in force, article 17 par. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and article 3 par. 5 of Decision 19/776/13.02.2017 of the Board of Directors of the Capital Markets Commission, that 150,000 common, bearer bonds of the Company with a nominal value of €1,000 each (the "Bonds") have been allocated and as a result capital of an amount of €150 m. has been raised.

The total valid demand from investors that participated in the Public Offer was €684 m.

The final yield has been set at 2.6%, the Bonds interest rate at 2.6% and the offer price of the Bonds at €1,000 each, namely 100% of the nominal value.

The Bonds were allocated as follows: a) 97,500 Bonds (65% of the total number of Bonds to be issued) were allocated to Private Investors and b) 52,500 Bonds (35% of the total number of Bonds to be issued) were allocated to Institutional Investors.

Athens, 18 October 2019

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 18:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERNA ENERGY
02:46pTERNA ENERGY : Announcement of the Final Yield
PU
10/15TERNA ENERGY : ANNOUNCEMENT – INVITATION TO INVESTORS
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY : Invitation to investors
PU
10/11TERNA ENERGY : Announcement for the availability of the Prospectus
PU
10/10TERNA ENERGY : Credit Rating of TERNA ENERGY S.A.
PU
10/10TERNA ENERGY : New Investments  250 mllion in Greek RES Market
PU
09/19TERNA ENERGY : Major expansion of company's RES portfolio in the US
PU
08/29TERNA ENERGY GROUP : IR Report H1 2019
PU
08/29TERNA ENERGY : First half 2019 Financial Results of TERNA ENERGY - 54.9% increas..
PU
06/10TERNA ENERGY GROUP : First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 310 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 50,7 M
Debt 2019 1 236 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,67x
EV / Sales2020 5,14x
Capitalization 831 M
Chart TERNA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,83  €
Last Close Price 7,41  €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY32.32%925
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.12.53%55 552
INNOGY SE9.26%27 497
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 714
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.56.72%13 129
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group