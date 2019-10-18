Terna Energy : Announcement of the Final Yield

ANNOUNCEMENT TO INVESTORS OF THE FINAL YIELD, THE INTEREST RATE AND THE

OFFER PRICE OF THE BONDS OF TERNA ENERGY FINANCE S.A.

MEMBER OF TERNA ENERGY GROUP

Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank S.A. in their capacity as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners of the Public Offer for the Issue of a Common Bond Loan and the admission of the bonds of "TERNA ENERGY FINANCE S.A" (hereinafter the "Company") for trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange, following the completion of the Public Offer on 18.10.2019, announce, in accordance with article 8 par.1 of Law 3401/2005, as in force, article 17 par. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and article 3 par. 5 of Decision 19/776/13.02.2017 of the Board of Directors of the Capital Markets Commission, that 150,000 common, bearer bonds of the Company with a nominal value of €1,000 each (the "Bonds") have been allocated and as a result capital of an amount of €150 m. has been raised.

The total valid demand from investors that participated in the Public Offer was €684 m.

The final yield has been set at 2.6%, the Bonds interest rate at 2.6% and the offer price of the Bonds at €1,000 each, namely 100% of the nominal value.

The Bonds were allocated as follows: a) 97,500 Bonds (65% of the total number of Bonds to be issued) were allocated to Private Investors and b) 52,500 Bonds (35% of the total number of Bonds to be issued) were allocated to Institutional Investors.

Athens, 18 October 2019