MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Terna Energy

TERNA ENERGY

(TENERGY)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Terna Energy : New major investment in the US RES market

0
04/16/2019 | 04:23am EDT

TERNA ENERGY: New major investment in the US RES market

April 16, 2019

The company buys a wind farm with 200 MW installed capacity

Exceeds the 1.5 GW of the company's RES portfolio

TERNA ENERGY, member of the GEK TERNA Group, announces another major investment in the US RES market.

Specifically, the company reached an agreement to acquire a wind farm of 200 MW installed capacity. The wind farm is located in Texas and commenced commercial operation 15 months ago.

The total investment's value reaches the amount of $ 310 million.

With this new investment, the installed capacity of TERNA ENERGY Group in the US totals 493 MW. The Group has been operating two wind farms in the US, one of 138 MW in Elmore County, Idaho and one more of 155 MW in Scurry County Texas (Fluvanna 1), while another one of 158 MW is under construction also in Texas (Gopher Creek - Fluvanna 2) and is expected to commence commercial operation in 2019. The new investment will further extend company's portfolio of wind farms in the US, in operation or under construction, totaling 651 MW.

The total installed capacity of the Group will account for 1232 MW. In particular, the Group has installations of 607 MW in Greece, 493 MW in the US and 132 MW in the Southeast Europe.

The Group has RES installations currently under construction or ready for construction with a capacity of 280 MW in Greece and abroad. Overall, the Company operates, is constructing or has full licensing of 1,512 MW of RES installations in Europe and the USA. The Company is targeting to reach 2,000 MW of RES projects in operation.

Regarding the new investment Mr. George Peristeris, Chairman of TERNA ENERGY Group, said: "About 10 years ago, we decided to expand our Group's RES activities to the US market, seeing significant prospects. Our choice was vindicated, as our investments in wind farms in the USA have contributed significantly to the Group's growth as well as its international recognition, while offering significant benefits to our shareholders. Ten years later, the Group operates or is constructing 651 MW of wind farms in the US and our RES portfolio exceeds 1,500 MW. We are determined to further invest in Europe and the USA, aiming to surpass the target of 2,000 MW."

Information:

Investor Relations: Aristotelis Spiliotis, tel + 30 210 69 68 000, tspiliotis@terna‐energy.com

Press Office & Public Relations: Danae Kalantidi, tel + 30 210 69 68 000, pressoffice@gekterna.com

ΤΕRΝΑ ENERGY S.A.

85, Mesogeion Ave, Athens 115 26, E: ternaenergy@terna‐energy.com, P: +30 210 6968000, F: +30 2106968098

www.terna‐energy.com

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:22:03 UTC
