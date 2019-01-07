Terna Energy : Notification of Transaction

Athens, January 7, 2019

Announcement

The company "TERNA ENERGY S.A." announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. George Perdikaris, Vice‐Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), proceeded to the purchase of 1,000 common nominal shares on January 4, 2019, at the total value of 5,790.00 €.