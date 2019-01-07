Log in
TERNA ENERGY
01/07 03:31:21 am
5.48 EUR   -3.35%
2013Two Consortia Proceed In Greek Water Utility Privatization
DJ
2013TERNA ENERGY S.A. : quaterly earnings release
Terna Energy : Notification of Transaction

01/07/2019 | 03:29am EST

Athens, January 7, 2019

Announcement

The company "TERNA ENERGY S.A." announces that, according to the article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and the article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, Mr. George Perdikaris, ViceChairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), proceeded to the purchase of 1,000 common nominal shares on January 4, 2019, at the total value of 5,790.00 €.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:28:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 271 M
EBIT 2018 118 M
Net income 2018 43,3 M
Debt 2018 543 M
Yield 2018 4,81%
P/E ratio 2018 14,92
P/E ratio 2019 12,33
EV / Sales 2018 4,39x
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
Capitalization 646 M
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasileios Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY1.25%736
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-0.74%82 460
ENEL2.22%59 728
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-3.53%49 087
INNOGY SE0.79%25 985
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 516
