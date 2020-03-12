Terna Energy : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on March 11, 2020 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 12,192 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 6.9042 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 84,176.44 euros and through the member of the A.S.E. EUROXX Securities, with the purchase of 36,151 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 6.8377 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 247,188.92 euros.