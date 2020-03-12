Log in
TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/05TERNA ENERGY : Reply to a Question from the Capital Market Commission
PU
03/05TERNA ENERGY : Capital return instalment
FA
Terna Energy : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

03/12/2020

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, proceeded on March 11, 2020 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 12,192 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 6.9042 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 84,176.44 euros and through the member of the A.S.E. EUROXX Securities, with the purchase of 36,151 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 6.8377 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 247,188.92 euros.


Terna Energy SA published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 07:58:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 300 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 55,5 M
Debt 2019 876 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,51x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 780 M
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,83  €
Last Close Price 6,98  €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasilis Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY-8.88%879
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-4.03%55 621
INNOGY SE-2.13%27 330
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD1.13%16 968
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.8.87%13 906
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED2.62%7 155
