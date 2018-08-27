Log in
TERNA ENERGY
08/27 11:11:33 am
5.76 EUR   -0.35%
10:27aTERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/24TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/22TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
Terna Energy : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares

08/27/2018 | 10:27am CEST

Athens, August 27, 2018

Announcement

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with article 4 par. 4 of the Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities and according to article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 09.02.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 28.02.2018, proceeded on August 24, 2018 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 4,300 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 5.7623 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 24,778.00 euros.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 08:26:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 271 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 43,3 M
Debt 2018 593 M
Yield 2018 4,01%
P/E ratio 2018 15,21
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
EV / Sales 2018 4,64x
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
Capitalization 662 M
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,62 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasileios Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY31.07%769
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.89%80 942
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.3.98%52 818
ENEL-14.48%52 096
INNOGY SE14.15%24 133
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 799
