Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Terna Energy    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY (TENERGY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/24 04:25:01 pm
6.3 EUR   -1.25%
09:04aTERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
09/18TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
09/12TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Terna Energy : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 09:04am CEST

Athens, September 25, 2018

Announcement

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with article 4 par. 4 of the Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities and according to article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 09.02.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 28.02.2018, proceeded on September 24, 2018 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 14,850 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 6.2794 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 93,249.00 euros.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 07:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERNA ENERGY
09:04aTERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
09/18TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
09/12TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
09/07TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
09/05TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/30TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/27TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/24TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/22TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08/20TERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015TERNA ENERGY : A Utility With More Than 40% Upside Potential 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 271 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 43,3 M
Debt 2018 593 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 16,58
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
EV / Sales 2018 4,84x
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
Capitalization 718 M
Chart TERNA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,62 €
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasileios Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY42.86%843
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.08%80 531
ENEL-9.69%55 333
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.4.11%52 081
INNOGY SE17.22%24 924
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 568
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.