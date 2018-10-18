Athens, October 18, 2018

Announcement about the procedure for return of capital

The Extraordinary General Assembly held on October 18, 2018 approved of the proposed by the BoD return of the amount of 0.30 € per share to the Shareholders, pursuant to a same‐amount increase and decrease of the Share Capital.

Monday January 7, 2019 is set as the Ex‐date of the return of Capital, date preceding the expiry date of the Future Contracts on the Company's shares and on the Index, in which they are included. Beneficiary shareholders for the return of Capital will be the Shareholders of the Company recorded as such in the records of the Dematerialized Security System (DSS) on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 (record date) and on Monday, January 14, 2019 the Payment of Return of Capital will commence. The return of capital shall be implemented through Banks, which will credit the accounts of the Operators. Details will be provided by further announcement of the company.

It is noted that the return of capital is subject to the subsequent approval by the Supervisory Authorities and the payment of the return of capital, according to the provisions of art. 4 of Codified Law 2190/1920 cannot begin before the lapse of at least 2 months from such approval.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.