MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Terna Energy    TENERGY   GRS496003005

TERNA ENERGY (TENERGY)
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Terna Energy : Announcement about the procedure for return of capital

10/18/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

Athens, October 18, 2018

Announcement about the procedure for return of capital

The Extraordinary General Assembly held on October 18, 2018 approved of the proposed by the BoD return of the amount of 0.30 € per share to the Shareholders, pursuant to a sameamount increase and decrease of the Share Capital.

Monday January 7, 2019 is set as the Exdate of the return of Capital, date preceding the expiry date of the Future Contracts on the Company's shares and on the Index, in which they are included. Beneficiary shareholders for the return of Capital will be the Shareholders of the Company recorded as such in the records of the Dematerialized Security System (DSS) on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 (record date) and on Monday, January 14, 2019 the Payment of Return of Capital will commence. The return of capital shall be implemented through Banks, which will credit the accounts of the Operators. Details will be provided by further announcement of the company.

It is noted that the return of capital is subject to the subsequent approval by the Supervisory Authorities and the payment of the return of capital, according to the provisions of art. 4 of Codified Law 2190/1920 cannot begin before the lapse of at least 2 months from such approval.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the Investors.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 11:12:09 UTC
2015TERNA ENERGY : A Utility With More Than 40% Upside Potential 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 276 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 43,3 M
Debt 2018 584 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 16,61
P/E ratio 2019 13,72
EV / Sales 2018 4,72x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 719 M
Chart TERNA ENERGY
Terna Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,02 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasileios Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Georgios Simeon Spyrou Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY36.28%824
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.61%80 913
ENEL-16.00%50 853
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-1.22%49 195
INNOGY SE17.70%24 521
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%19 915