Terna Energy : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares

Athens, January 7, 2019

Announcement

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with article 4 par. 4 of the Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities and according to article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 09.02.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 28.02.2018, proceeded on January 4, 2019 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 33,300 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 5.6815 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 189,194.00 euros.