TERNA ENERGY (TENERGY)
01/09 04:46:02 am
5.59 EUR   -0.18%
2013Two Consortia Proceed In Greek Water Utility Privatization
DJ
2013TERNA ENERGY S.A. : quaterly earnings release
Terna Energy : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares

01/09/2019 | 04:19am EST

Athens, January 9, 2019

Announcement

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with article 4 par. 4 of the Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities and according to article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 09.02.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 28.02.2018, proceeded on January 8, 2019 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 20,000 TERNA ENERGY's shares at an average price of 5.6372 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 112,744.53 euros.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 271 M
EBIT 2018 118 M
Net income 2018 43,3 M
Debt 2018 543 M
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 14,74
P/E ratio 2019 12,17
EV / Sales 2018 4,36x
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
Capitalization 638 M
Chart TERNA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Terna Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,42 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanouil Vasileiou Maragkoudakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman
Vasileios Delikaterinis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tiziano Ceccarani Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Gerasimos Perdikaris Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA ENERGY0.00%731
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-0.16%82 340
ENEL2.18%59 980
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-4.03%48 908
INNOGY SE-0.32%26 073
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%19 284
