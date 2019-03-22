Log in
Terna Energy : Replacement of the Corporate Secretary & Restructuring of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee

0
03/22/2019

Athens, March 22, 2019

Replacement of the Corporate Secretary

& Restructuring of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee

TERNA ENERGY S.A. informs the investors about the decision of the Board of Directors of March 21 2019 to accept the resignation of Mr. Georgios Spyrou from the position of Corporate Secretary and assumption of his duties by the Legal Counsel of the Company, Mrs

Dimitra Hatziarseniou.

Additionally, in the same as above Meeting, it was decided that Messrs. Emmanouil Maragkouakis and Nikolaos Kalamaras are replaced as members of the Nominations and

Remunerations Committee by Messrs. Georgios Mergos and Georgios Kouvaris.

Therefore, the Nominations and Remunerations Committee now consists of Messrs. Georgios Mergos, Georgios Kouvaris and Michail Gourzis.

Disclaimer

Terna Energy SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:39:03 UTC
