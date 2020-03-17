ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY: +0.7% IN FEBRUARY

Renewable energy sources on the rise

Rome, 17 March 2020 - In February 2020, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 25.8 billion kWh, a 0.7% increase compared to the same month in 2019. This result must be considered taking into account that this year February, despite being a leap year, had the same number of working days (20) and recorded a monthly average temperature 1.2°C higher than in February 2019. When adjusted for seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, the figure represents a -2.6% variation.

Demand in the first two months of 2020 decreased by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2019. In adjusted terms, this change reflects a decrease of -3.2%.

At the regional level, in February 2020 there was an increase in the North (+0.8%) and in the South (+0.9%) and stable in Central Italy.

The data for February 2020, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, recorded a decrease in electricity demand (-0.6%) compared to the previous month (January 2020). Considering this result, the general trend is downward.

In February 2020, the electricity demand was met 84.2% with national production and the remaining part (15.8%) was met with electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More specifically, net domestic production (21.9 billion kWh) decreased (-0.3%) compared to February 2019. Hydro power (+0.7%), wind (+2.7%), geothermal (+5%), and photovoltaic energy production (+7.5%) all increased. However, thermal production fell by 1.9%.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2020 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at www.terna.it/en