TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Electricity consumption in Italy: +0.7% in February

03/17/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY: +0.7% IN FEBRUARY

  • Renewable energy sources on the rise

Rome, 17 March 2020 - In February 2020, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 25.8 billion kWh, a 0.7% increase compared to the same month in 2019. This result must be considered taking into account that this year February, despite being a leap year, had the same number of working days (20) and recorded a monthly average temperature 1.2°C higher than in February 2019. When adjusted for seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, the figure represents a -2.6% variation.

Demand in the first two months of 2020 decreased by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2019. In adjusted terms, this change reflects a decrease of -3.2%.

At the regional level, in February 2020 there was an increase in the North (+0.8%) and in the South (+0.9%) and stable in Central Italy.

The data for February 2020, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, recorded a decrease in electricity demand (-0.6%) compared to the previous month (January 2020). Considering this result, the general trend is downward.

In February 2020, the electricity demand was met 84.2% with national production and the remaining part (15.8%) was met with electricity exchanged with foreign countries. More specifically, net domestic production (21.9 billion kWh) decreased (-0.3%) compared to February 2019. Hydro power (+0.7%), wind (+2.7%), geothermal (+5%), and photovoltaic energy production (+7.5%) all increased. However, thermal production fell by 1.9%.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2020 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at www.terna.it/en

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 17:24:05 UTC
