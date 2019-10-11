Log in
Electricity consumption in Italy: -1.2% in September

10/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY: -1.2% IN SEPTEMBER

  • Wind power production is on the rise (+24%) as is hydroelectric power production (+5.8%)
  • Demand in the first nine months of 2019 was stable compared to the same period in 2018

Rome, 11 October 2019 - In September 2019, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 26.7 billion kWh, a 1.2% decrease compared to the same month in 2018. This was achieved with one more working day (21 vs

  1. and with an average temperature that was slightly lower than September last year. When adjusted for contrasting seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, the figure does not significantly alter the fluctuation (-1.3%).

Demand in the first nine months of 2019 was stable (-0.1%) compared to the same period in 2018. In adjusted terms, this variation reflects a decrease of -0.2%.

Looking at the regional level, the September 2019 trend was negative across the country: -1.6% in the North, -1% in Central Italy and -0.5% in the South.

The data for September 2019, adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, recorded a decrease in electricity demand (-1%) compared to the previous month (August 2019). Considering this result, the general trend is stable.

In September 2019, demand for electricity was met predominately by domestic production (89.7%), with the remainder (10.3%) from the balance of electricity exchanged with other countries. More specifically, net domestic production (24.1 billion kWh) dropped slightly (-0.1%) compared to September 2018. Wind power production rose (+24%), as did hydroelectric (+5.8%) and geothermal power production (+1.1%); while thermoelectric (-2.4%) and solar power production (-1.3%) dropped.

A detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2018 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at www.terna.it/en

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:00:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 1 143 M
Net income 2019 736 M
Debt 2019 8 361 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 8,64x
EV / Sales2020 8,55x
Capitalization 11 465 M
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,61  €
Last Close Price 5,70  €
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.15.16%12 621
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.47%111 152
ENEL S.P.A.34.16%75 734
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.58%70 157
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.44%67 216
IBERDROLA32.49%65 112
