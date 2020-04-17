Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Terna S.p.A.    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/17 10:54:19 am
5.476 EUR   +0.66%
10:28aELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY : -10.2% in March
PU
04/10EXCLUSIVE : Italy's government set to reappoint Eni and Enel CEOs - source
RE
04/06TERNA : documentation filed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electricity consumption in Italy: -10.2% in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 10:28am EDT

ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY: -10.2% IN MARCH

  • Hydroelectric energy production growing significantly (+32.1%)

Rome, 17 April 2020 - In March 2020, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 23.7 billion kWh, a 10.2% decrease compared to the same month in 2019. This was achieved with one more working day (22 vs 21), and with an average monthly temperature approximately 1.2°C lower than the year before. The decrease in consumption is influenced to the measures adopted to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. When adjusted for seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, the figure represents a -11.1% variation.

Demand in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2019. In adjusted terms, this change reflects a decrease of -5.2%.

Looking at the regional level, the March 2020 trend was negative across the country: -13% in the North, -8.7% in Central Italy and -4.7% in the South.

The data for March 2020, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, recorded a decrease in electricity demand (-10.8%) compared to the previous month (February 2020). Considering this result, the general trend has been confirmed as downward.

In March 2020, 83.4% of the electricity demand was met with national production and the remaining part (16.6%) was met with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Production from renewable sources covered 36% of the demand, up compared to the same period in 2019 (33%). More specifically, net domestic production (20.1 billion kWh) decreased (-12.1%) compared to March 2019. Hydroelectric and geothermal production rose (+32.1% and +3.3% respectively), whilst there was a decrease in photovoltaic production (-13%), in thermoelectric production (-16%) and in wind production (-28.1%).

A detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2020 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at www.terna.it/en

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TERNA S.P.A.
10:28aELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY : -10.2% in March
PU
04/10EXCLUSIVE : Italy's government set to reappoint Eni and Enel CEOs - source
RE
04/06TERNA : documentation filed
PU
04/04Italy plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors
RE
03/27DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME RETURNS ON SUND : the next 7 months to see benefits for the..
PU
03/26Grid operators turn control centres into campsites to keep coronavirus at bay
RE
03/18TERNA : withdrawal and recall of 27 April 2020 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/17ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY : +0.7% in February
PU
03/16FITCH CONFIRMS TERNA'S RATING : BBB+, Stable Outlook
PU
03/05TERNA S.P.A. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 737 M
Debt 2019 8 395 M
Yield 2019 4,59%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 8,07x
Capitalization 10 934 M
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,94  €
Last Close Price 5,44  €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-8.63%11 843
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.93%116 231
ENEL S.P.A.-11.64%68 799
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.74%65 444
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.97%64 294
IBERDROLA-1.55%61 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group