ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY: -10.2% IN MARCH

Hydroelectric energy production growing significantly (+32.1%)

Rome, 17 April 2020 - In March 2020, according to data collected by Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid, electricity demand in Italy stood at 23.7 billion kWh, a 10.2% decrease compared to the same month in 2019. This was achieved with one more working day (22 vs 21), and with an average monthly temperature approximately 1.2°C lower than the year before. The decrease in consumption is influenced to the measures adopted to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. When adjusted for seasonal, temperature and calendar effects, the figure represents a -11.1% variation.

Demand in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2019. In adjusted terms, this change reflects a decrease of -5.2%.

Looking at the regional level, the March 2020 trend was negative across the country: -13% in the North, -8.7% in Central Italy and -4.7% in the South.

The data for March 2020, adjusted for seasonal, calendar and temperature effects, recorded a decrease in electricity demand (-10.8%) compared to the previous month (February 2020). Considering this result, the general trend has been confirmed as downward.

In March 2020, 83.4% of the electricity demand was met with national production and the remaining part (16.6%) was met with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Production from renewable sources covered 36% of the demand, up compared to the same period in 2019 (33%). More specifically, net domestic production (20.1 billion kWh) decreased (-12.1%) compared to March 2019. Hydroelectric and geothermal production rose (+32.1% and +3.3% respectively), whilst there was a decrease in photovoltaic production (-13%), in thermoelectric production (-16%) and in wind production (-28.1%).

A detailed analysis of provisional 2019 and 2020 monthly electricity demand is available in the publication "Monthly Report on the Electricity System", under the section "Electric System>>Dispatching>>Operating Data" at www.terna.it/en