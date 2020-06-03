TERNA: MASSIMILIANO PAOLUCCI NEW HEAD OF EXTERNAL RELATIONS
AND SUSTAINABILITY
Rome, 3 June 2020 - Massimiliano Paolucci, 56, professional journalist is the new Director of External Relations and Sustainability for Terna Group, reporting directly to the CEO, Stefano Donnarumma. Paolucci has previously held the positions of Director of Communications for Telecom Italia, Aiscat and Aeroporti di Roma, Director of Media Relations, Opinion Makers and University Relations for Pirelli Group, Director of External Relations and Public Affairs for Gruppo Condotte and Director of External Relations and Communications for Acea Group.
