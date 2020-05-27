Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Terna S.p.A.    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna S p A : opens construction sites for the new 380 kV Bisaccia - Deliceto power line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:18am EDT

TERNA OPENS CONSTRUCTION SITES FOR THE NEW 380 KV BISACCIA -

DELICETO POWER LINE

  • The new infrastructure will support the optimisation of renewable energy from the
    South.

ROME, 22 May 2020. Terna initiates activities for the construction of the new Bisaccia- Deliceto power line. The new 380 kV power line will connect the existing electrical substations in Bisaccia (Avellino) and Deliceto (Foggia), for a total length of about 35 km, of which 19 km in Campania and 16 km in Apulia, along the Southern Subappennino Dauno.

The project will optimise the use of energy from wind farms on the border between Apulia and Campania and to securely exchange renewable energy production from the South,

particularlyApulia,withCampania. The new power line will bring many benefits to citizens and companies and will collect the energy produced by the wind farms in the area to decongest the electricity grid and increase supply. They will have a better service in terms of quality, security and continuity,

therefore

improving

economic

and

social

development.

After extensive periods of time required to perform the various technical and environmental surveys, Terna launched the construction sites which, starting in Campania, will be completed in 2021.

In addition, before departure, all necessary procedures have been evaluated and put in place to ensure the maximum safety of workers in the current emergency.

The first of Terna's activities will involve the creation of foundations that will support the subsequent installation of pylons. Once this phase is completed, conductors will be laid and entered into service.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 14:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TERNA S.P.A.
10:18aTERNA S P A : opens construction sites for the new 380 kV Bisaccia - Deliceto po..
PU
05/21ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY : -17.2% in April
PU
05/19FOUNDATIONS PYLONS 380 KV OVERHEAD D : Terna initiates talks with municipalities..
PU
05/18TERNA : investiture of the new Board of Directors Stefano Donnarumma Chief Execu..
PU
05/18TERNA SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : 2019 financial statements approved and dividend se..
PU
05/13TERNA : documentation filed consolidated Interim financial report as of 31 March..
PU
05/13TERNA S P A : Results as of 31 March 2020 approved
PU
05/13TERNA S P A : 1Q 2020 Consolidated Results Presentation
PU
05/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's synchronous condensers help Terna provide reliable elect..
AQ
05/13TERNA S.P.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 737 M
Debt 2019 8 395 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,75x
EV / Sales2020 8,35x
Capitalization 11 686 M
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,00 €
Last Close Price 5,81 €
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-2.35%12 838
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.24%114 683
ENEL S.P.A.-7.86%72 763
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.41%67 828
IBERDROLA0.78%65 345
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.21%60 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group