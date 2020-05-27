Terna S p A : opens construction sites for the new 380 kV Bisaccia - Deliceto power line

TERNA OPENS CONSTRUCTION SITES FOR THE NEW 380 KV BISACCIA -

DELICETO POWER LINE

The new infrastructure will support the optimisation of renewable energy from the

South.

ROME, 22 May 2020. Terna initiates activities for the construction of the new Bisaccia- Deliceto power line. The new 380 kV power line will connect the existing electrical substations in Bisaccia (Avellino) and Deliceto (Foggia), for a total length of about 35 km, of which 19 km in Campania and 16 km in Apulia, along the Southern Subappennino Dauno.

The project will optimise the use of energy from wind farms on the border between Apulia and Campania and to securely exchange renewable energy production from the South,

particularlyApulia,withCampania. The new power line will bring many benefits to citizens and companies and will collect the energy produced by the wind farms in the area to decongest the electricity grid and increase supply. They will have a better service in terms of quality, security and continuity,

therefore improving economic and social development.

After extensive periods of time required to perform the various technical and environmental surveys, Terna launched the construction sites which, starting in Campania, will be completed in 2021.

In addition, before departure, all necessary procedures have been evaluated and put in place to ensure the maximum safety of workers in the current emergency.

The first of Terna's activities will involve the creation of foundations that will support the subsequent installation of pylons. Once this phase is completed, conductors will be laid and entered into service.