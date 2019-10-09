Terna and Digital Magics EnergyTech: Particular Materials wins the Call AMS - Advanced Materials for Sustainability

TERNA AND DIGITAL MAGICS ENERGYTECH:

PARTICULAR MATERIALS WINS THE CALL FOR AMS - Advanced Materials for

Sustainability

On Pitch Day, at Terna's headquarters in Rome, Particular Materials was selected from among

10 finalists as the best project in the AMS Call for Innovation

Rome, 9 October 2019 - Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, and Digital Magics EnergyTech, an incubation programme for digital start-ups in the energy sector, have chosen Particular Materials as winning start-up for the AMS - Advanced Materials for Sustainability Call for Innovation, launched last July with the aim of developing cutting-edge solutions in the field of researching innovative materials in order to make electricity grid infrastructure even more efficient and sustainable. This involves construction materials, paint, nanomaterials and innovative and eco-sustainable environmental integration systems.

Particular Materials develops, produces and markets innovative nanomaterials using its proprietary green, flexible and scalable technology. The start-up's project consists of creating a circular manufacturing platform for the integration of nanomaterials into industrial products. Particular Materials is able to synthesise laboratory-controlled quality nanoparticles, but in massive quantities, through flexible, sustainable, safe and intelligent processes. The start-up's products can be used in coatings, catalysis, composites and biomedicine.

Particular Materials will be awarded € 15,000 as best innovative project in the field of Advanced Materials, materials which feature high levels of technology and contribute to improving our surrounding environments, making them not only more efficient and cost-effective, but also healthier and more sustainable in the long term.

The finalists for Terna and Digital Magics EnergyTech's Call for Innovation who presented their projects at today's Pitch Day at Terna's headquarters in Rome, selected from all the applications submitted via the website https://openinnovation.digitalmagics.com/it/challenge/ams-Advanced- Materials-for-Sustainabilitywere:

Linari Engineering s.r.l. www.linarinanotech.com; Nanto Protective Coating Spa www.nantopaint.com; Graphene-XT s.r.l. www.graphene-xt.com; NUMANOVA S.p.A

www.numanova.com; ETESIAS S.R.L. www.etesias.it; LaserSens

http://www.ipcb.cnr.it/index.php/en/research/advanced-materials;Particular Materials

www.particularmaterials.com; RECO2 Srl http://www.reco2.it/en/; RiceHouse S.r.l https://www.ricehouse.it/eng-home;IRIS LAB SRL www.irislab.it/?lang=en

Terna will offer the most interesting ideas from the 10 finalists the opportunity to embark on a development and Open Innovation course at the Group's dedicated Advanced Materials for Sustainability facility.

Digital Magics EnergyTech, Digital Magics' vertical program, is involved in the initiative. It is the most important incubator for digital start-ups "Made in Italy", active throughout Italy, working in partnership with Compendia, an innovative energy services company that combines investment and services assistance while achieving objectives of sustainability and competitiveness for its customers' energy systems.