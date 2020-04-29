TERNA AND DIGITAL MAGICS LAUNCH THE FIRST DIGITAL CALL FOR

INNOVATION:

"I4G - INNOVATION FOR THE GRID"

Rome/Milan, 29 April 2020 - Terna, the company that manages the Italian electricity grid, launches the I4G - Innovation For the Grid Call for Innovation, with support from Digital Magics, a business incubator listed on AIM Italia of Borsa Italiana, in a digital format for the first time ever, aimed at startups and innovative SMEs that provide solutions capable of contributing to the digitalisation and increased resilience of the Italian transmission grid.

Given the health emergency that has taken hold throughout Italy, this is a crucial time for companies to rethink and reformulate their models in order to develop ideas, innovative initiatives and new forms of interaction and comparison through the use of digital tools: based on this premise, I4G will be the first Terna Call For Innovation to take place in an entirely digital way.

This new Call is focused on the search for solutions to enhance and improve the IoT monitoring grid that Terna is installing on various assets within the Italian high-voltage electricity system, and aims to identify advanced analytics algorithms and develop specialised sensor technology for power lines capable of integrating with their own monitoring grid, thus further enhancing and improving it.

The technological development plan Terna aims to launch involves a new strategy to use the electricity infrastructure as an integrated environmental monitoring system, using innovative digital tools located on pylons, fibre-optic networks and IoT technology. This "alternative" use of the grid, focused on new services for the local area and for the population, offers intrinsic economic and environmental sustainability as it is founded on the use of a single infrastructure for multiple purposes, reducing land use. Application of innovative monitoring technologies located on grid infrastructures also promotes social sustainability, allowing local administrations and innovative businesses to provide services within an interconnected system. The sensors situated on pylons enable the collection of real-time monitoring data from power lines; such data is then processed through a central platform.

Amongst the initiatives submitted by 3 June 2020 on the website https://openinnovation.digitalmagics.com/it/challenge/I4G-Innovation-For-the-Gridup to 10 finalists will be selected to participate in the virtual Innovation Day on 30 June 2020, a day dedicated to the presentation of their innovative solutions.

Subsequently, the companies with the idea deemed most interesting out of the finalists will also have the opportunity to start a co-design stage that includes a development path within Terna's Innovation Hubs, which aim to assess any commercial and technological partnerships with selected companies.

