TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

Rome, 6 April, 2020 - Please be informed that the Board of Directors' Reports on the items on the Terna S.p.A Shareholders' Meeting agenda-called for 18 May 2020, in a single call, as per the meeting call published today-and the Guidelines of the Board of Directors of TERNA S.p.A. to Shareholders on the size and composition of the new Board of Directors have been filed at the company headquarters, published on the Company website at (www.terna.it) and on the website of the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it), and filed with the stock exchange management company Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it).

The date of the Terna S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting indicated on the calendar of corporate events, disclosed in a press release on 30 January 2020, is therefore set to be changed to 18 May 2020.