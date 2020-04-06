Log in
TERNA S.P.A.

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna: documentation filed

04/06/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

Rome, 6 April, 2020 - Please be informed that the Board of Directors' Reports on the items on the Terna S.p.A Shareholders' Meeting agenda-called for 18 May 2020, in a single call, as per the meeting call published today-and the Guidelines of the Board of Directors of TERNA S.p.A. to Shareholders on the size and composition of the new Board of Directors have been filed at the company headquarters, published on the Company website at (www.terna.it) and on the website of the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it), and filed with the stock exchange management company Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it).

The date of the Terna S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting indicated on the calendar of corporate events, disclosed in a press release on 30 January 2020, is therefore set to be changed to 18 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 18:37:18 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 737 M
Debt 2019 8 395 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 8,14x
Capitalization 11 095 M
TERNA S.P.A.-7.29%12 745
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.47%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-14.18%70 810
IBERDROLA1.82%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.02%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.65%59 368
