TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

Rome, 24 April 2020 -Please be informed that the following documents, as approved by the Board of Directors of Terna S.p.A. at the meeting of 10 March 2020 as communicated to the market, have been filed at the stock-exchange management company Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and published on the websites of the Company, (www.terna.it), the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it) and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it):

2019 Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statements of TERNA S.p.A. and the TERNA Group Consolidated Financial Statements, accompanied by the Directors' Report on the financial statements of TERNA S.p.A. and consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019, together with the additional documentation envisaged by article 154- ter , subsection 1, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance)

154- , subsection 1, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance) Annual Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure;

2019 Sustainability Report - Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Non-Financial Statement The relative reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditing Company.

These documents are also filed and available to the public - together with information relating to subsidiaries and associates required by law - at the registered office.