TERNA S.P.A.

TERNA S.P.A.

TRN
Terna: documentation filed

04/24/2020 | 11:38am EDT

TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

Rome, 24 April 2020 -Please be informed that the following documents, as approved by the Board of Directors of Terna S.p.A. at the meeting of 10 March 2020 as communicated to the market, have been filed at the stock-exchange management company Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and published on the websites of the Company, (www.terna.it), the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it) and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it):

  • 2019 Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statements of TERNA S.p.A. and the TERNA Group Consolidated Financial Statements, accompanied by the Directors' Report on the financial statements of TERNA S.p.A. and consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019, together with the additional documentation envisaged by article 154-ter, subsection 1, of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance)
  • Annual Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure;
  • 2019 Sustainability Report - Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
  • The relative reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditing Company.

These documents are also filed and available to the public - together with information relating to subsidiaries and associates required by law - at the registered office.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 15:37:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 737 M
Debt 2019 8 395 M
Yield 2019 4,66%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,36x
EV / Sales2020 8,01x
Capitalization 10 778 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,94  €
Last Close Price 5,36  €
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-9.94%11 670
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.42%118 022
ENEL S.P.A.-16.20%65 229
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.14%64 472
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.68%62 481
IBERDROLA-1.14%61 612
