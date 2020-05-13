TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

Rome, 13 May 2020 - Please note that the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2020, approved by the Board of Directors of Terna S.p.A., held today, and not subject to verification by the audit company, is available to the public at the Company's head office.

The document is published on the Company's website (www.terna.it), on the website of the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it) and it has also been filed with the stock exchange management company, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it).