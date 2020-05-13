Log in
TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna: documentation filed consolidated Interim financial report as of 31 March 2020

05/13/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

TERNA: DOCUMENTATION FILED

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

Rome, 13 May 2020 - Please note that the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2020, approved by the Board of Directors of Terna S.p.A., held today, and not subject to verification by the audit company, is available to the public at the Company's head office.

The document is published on the Company's website (www.terna.it), on the website of the authorised storage service "1Info" (www.1info.it) and it has also been filed with the stock exchange management company, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it).

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 16:49:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 294 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 737 M
Debt 2019 8 395 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 8,69x
EV / Sales2020 8,33x
Capitalization 11 541 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,96  €
Last Close Price 5,74  €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Bastioli Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.-3.56%12 544
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.88%111 560
ENEL S.P.A.-13.11%67 889
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.67%66 259
IBERDROLA0.81%61 113
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.23%60 182
