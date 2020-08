Terna: notification of share buy back in the period between 27/07/2020 and 31/07/2020

TERNA: NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUY BACK

Rome, 3 August 2020 - Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (LEI code 8156009E94ED54DE7C31) has today announced that, in the period between 27/07/2020 and 31/07/2020, the Company bought on the automated share market, as part of the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved by Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 18 May 2020, no. 219,791 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.011% of the Company's share capital) at a weighted average price of Euro 6.3161 per share, for a total of Euro 1,388,236.98.

The program is performed in accordance to the press release dispatched on 25 June 2020 about the launch of a treasury share purchase program supporting the Performance Share Plan 2020- 2023, as part of the abovementioned Annual Shareholders' Meeting resolution and in accordance to the press release dispatched on 6,13,20 and 27 July.

The transactions have been executed by Exane SA (LEI code 969500UP76J52A9OXU27).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions performed on the automated share market (Terna Ordinary Shares - ISIN IT0003242622) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date Quantity Weighted Average Equivalent Price (Euro) 27/07/2020 60,500 6.3054 381,476.70 € 28/07/2020 60,691 6.3014 382,438.27 € 29/07/2020 22,500 6.3951 143,889.75 € 30/07/2020 55,000 6.285 345,675.00 € 31/07/2020 21,100 6.3866 134,757.26 €

Following these operations, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Societa` per Azioni now directly holds a total of no 1,090,417 treasury shares, equal to 0.054% of the share capital.

