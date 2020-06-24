Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Terna S.p.A.    TRN   IT0003242622

TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terna: the authorisation procedure has begun for the reorganisation of the Bologna area electricity grid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Returning over 140 hectares of land

TERNA: THE AUTHORISATION PROCEDURE HAS BEGUN FOR THE REORGANISATION OF THE BOLOGNA AREA ELECTRICITY GRID

48 km of old overhead power lines can be demolished and 14 km of old underground power lines can be disposed of now thanks to the construction of about 39 km of underground power lines

The total value of the works plan is around 40 million dollars.

  • The works plan will modernise the electricity system in the Bologna area and make it more efficient

  • The works will involve the municipalities of Bologna, Casalecchio di Reno, Anzola dell

'Emilia, San Lazzaro di Savena, Castel Maggiore, Castenaso, Calderara di Reno and Sala

Bolognese

Rome, 6 June 2020 - Following the start of the authorisation process by the Ministry of Economic Development for the implementation of works relating to the reorganisation of the electricity grid in the Bologna area, Terna will publish a notice with the list of parcels of the areas potentially affected by the construction of new works.

The works plan, worth around € 40 million, aims to create a renewed and modern electricity system, capable of ensuring greater network resilience, quality and safety of the service for businesses and citizens. In particular, the reorganisation will allow for the modernisation of the 132 kV grid in the Bologna area without making it necessary to build an infrastructure north of the city. The works envisaged in the plan will also bring important benefits to the environment because, as a result of the construction of approximately 39 km of underground cable power lines, it will be possible to demolish about 48 km of old overhead power lines and to dispose of about 14 km of old, underground power lines, allowing for the return over 140 hectares of land affected by outdated electricity infrastructures.

The works related to the reorganisation of the electricity grid will affect, in addition to the municipality of Bologna, the municipalities of Casalecchio di Reno, Anzola dell 'Emilia, San Lazzaro di Savena, Castel Maggiore, Castenaso, Calderara di Reno and Sala Bolognese.

Citizens, and in particular the owners of the land parcels affected by the new works, can view the project at the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of the Environment and the Protection of Land and Sea, at the municipalities involved in the works and at

Terna Rete Italia . It is possible to write to the aforementioned Ministries with comments and observations and, for information, to Terna Rete Italia within 30 days from publication of the notice.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TERNA S.P.A.
04:48aTERNA : the authorisation procedure has begun for the reorganisation of the Bolo..
PU
06/22TERNA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/19TERNA : authorisation procedure launched for the rationalisation of the electric..
PU
06/18TERNA : the section dedicated to the reorganisation of the electricity grid in V..
PU
06/10TERNA : the authorisation procedure has begun for the reorganisation of the elec..
PU
06/03TERNA : Massimiliano Paolucci new head of external relations and sustainability
PU
05/27TERNA S P A : opens construction sites for the new 380 kV Bisaccia - Deliceto po..
PU
05/21ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN ITALY : -17.2% in April
PU
05/19FOUNDATIONS PYLONS 380 KV OVERHEAD D : Terna initiates talks with municipalities..
PU
05/18TERNA : investiture of the new Board of Directors Stefano Donnarumma Chief Execu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 448 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net income 2020 765 M 866 M 866 M
Net Debt 2020 8 715 M 9 861 M 9 861 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 12 378 M 14 026 M 14 005 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 657
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart TERNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Terna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,09 €
Last Close Price 6,16 €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Valentina Bosetti Chairman
Giovanni Cerchiarini Head-International Operations
Agostino Scornajenchi Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Corsico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNA S.P.A.3.43%14 026
NEXTERA ENERGY0.43%119 039
ENEL S.P.A.10.45%89 971
IBERDROLA12.04%74 929
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.02%69 490
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.26%60 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group