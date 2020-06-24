Returning over 140 hectares of land

TERNA: THE AUTHORISATION PROCEDURE HAS BEGUN FOR THE REORGANISATION OF THE BOLOGNA AREA ELECTRICITY GRID

48 km of old overhead power lines can be demolished and 14 km of old underground power lines can be disposed of now thanks to the construction of about 39 km of underground power lines

The total value of the works plan is around 40 million dollars.

• The works plan will modernise the electricity system in the Bologna area and make it more efficient

• The works will involve the municipalities of Bologna, Casalecchio di Reno, Anzola dell

'Emilia, San Lazzaro di Savena, Castel Maggiore, Castenaso, Calderara di Reno and Sala

Bolognese

Rome, 6 June 2020 - Following the start of the authorisation process by the Ministry of Economic Development for the implementation of works relating to the reorganisation of the electricity grid in the Bologna area, Terna will publish a notice with the list of parcels of the areas potentially affected by the construction of new works.

The works plan, worth around € 40 million, aims to create a renewed and modern electricity system, capable of ensuring greater network resilience, quality and safety of the service for businesses and citizens. In particular, the reorganisation will allow for the modernisation of the 132 kV grid in the Bologna area without making it necessary to build an infrastructure north of the city. The works envisaged in the plan will also bring important benefits to the environment because, as a result of the construction of approximately 39 km of underground cable power lines, it will be possible to demolish about 48 km of old overhead power lines and to dispose of about 14 km of old, underground power lines, allowing for the return over 140 hectares of land affected by outdated electricity infrastructures.

The works related to the reorganisation of the electricity grid will affect, in addition to the municipality of Bologna, the municipalities of Casalecchio di Reno, Anzola dell 'Emilia, San Lazzaro di Savena, Castel Maggiore, Castenaso, Calderara di Reno and Sala Bolognese.

Citizens, and in particular the owners of the land parcels affected by the new works, can view the project at the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of the Environment and the Protection of Land and Sea, at the municipalities involved in the works and at

Terna Rete Italia . It is possible to write to the aforementioned Ministries with comments and observations and, for information, to Terna Rete Italia within 30 days from publication of the notice.