Returning over 40 hectares of land

TERNA: THE AUTHORISATION PROCEDURE HAS BEGUN FOR THE

REORGANISATION OF THE ELECTRICITY GRID IN TERAMO AND PESCARA

12 km of old overhead power lines can be demolished and 4 km of old underground power

lines can be disposed of now thanks to the construction of over 14 km of underground

power lines

The total value of the works plan is around 20 million dollars.

The works plan will modernise the electricity system of Teramo and Pescara and will make the 132 kV electricity system of the Adriatic backbone more efficient

The works will involve the municipalities of Pescara, Montesilvano, Città Sant'Angelo and Spoltore

Rome, 8 June 2020 - Following the start of the authorisation process by the Ministry of Economic Development for the implementation of works relating to the reorganisation of the electricity grid in Teramo and Pescara, Terna will publish a notice with the list of parcels of the areas potentially affected by the construction of new works.

The works plan, worth around € 20 million, aims to create a renewed and modern electricity system, capable of ensuring greater network resilience, quality and safety of the service, adequately covering the growing energy needs caused by the social and industrial development of the area. In particular, by making the 132 kV Adriatic backbone more efficient, it will be possible to create a new structure for the grid that supplies the city of Pescara.

The works envisaged in the plan will also bring important benefits to the environment because, as a result of the construction of approximately 14 km of underground cable power lines, using new technology that makes it environmentally sustainable, it will be possible to demolish 12 km of old overhead power lines and to dispose of 4 km of underground power lines, allowing for the return over 40 hectares of land affected by outdated electricity infrastructures.

The works related to the reorganisation of the electricity grid will affect the municipalities of Pescara, Montesilvano, Città Sant'Angelo and Spoltore, the latter for demolitions only.

Citizens, and in particular the owners of the land parcels affected by the new works, can view the project at the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of the Environment and the Protection of Land and Sea, at the municipalities involved in the works and at Terna Rete Italia . It is possible to write to the aforementioned Ministries with comments and observations and, for information, to Terna Rete Italia within 30 days from publication