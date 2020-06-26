Log in
TERNA S.P.A.

(TRN)
Terna: the first app on the national electricity system from today is also in english

06/26/2020 | 05:04am EDT

More than 4 thousand stakeholders have already downloaded the Italian version

TERNA: THE FIRST APP ON THE NATIONAL ELECTRICITY SYSTEM

FROM TODAY IS ALSO IN ENGLISH 1 million data can be consulted in real time on demand, generation and transmission Focus on sustainability: information and charts on CO2 saved thanks to renewable sources Transparency and innovation: it's the most advanced digital instrument among European grid operators

Rome, 26 June 2020 - The first APP of Terna, the company that operates the Italian electricity grid, from today is also in an English version and available in the Google and Apple stores all over the world. Approximately a million figures and charts on hand for smartphones and tablets: content aimed at technicians, specialists and a wider public of stakeholders, such as analysts, administrators, institutions, associations, journalists and the academic world, and in general simply curious people, now even more extended with respect to the Italian version - launched a few months ago and which has recorded, at the moment, more than 4 thousand downloads - because it can be used outside the national borders on all electronic devices configured in languages other than Italian.

A new multilingual international version, then, for Terna's application that makes available its data on the operation of the National Electricity System: all the numbers on demand, generation and transmission of electricity and the trade flows with other countries can be consulted in real time, constantly and continually updated. With a focus on sustainability: in the section on hourly generation of renewable sources, in fact, Terna's technicians are further implementing the APP with new charts and maps and, collecting the opinions and reviews on the stores, are developing multimedial representations of the percentage of CO2 not emitted into the atmosphere precisely as a result of the diffusion of clean energies.

Thanks to the latest data quality (guarantee of consistency and integrity of the corporate data) and data visualization techniques Terna's APP is confirmed as a technological instrument at the leading edge in Europe: it is the most advanced application among the transmission system operators that have already developed analogous content. The group's commitment is thus continuing for ever-increasing transparency of information and strategic sharing of data and knowledge on the electricity system with international institutions, companies and associations to meet the common challenge of energy transition. In the last year, in this sense, several Terna datasharing projects on consolidated and operating data have followed each other, including those on the evolution of the electricity market from 2000 onwards or on birdlife and the new digital platform Transparency from which it is also possible to download all the operating data.

Disclaimer

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale S.p.A. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 09:03:04 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group