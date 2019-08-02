Log in
TerniEnergia : Closing for the sale of 50% of the shares of a JV owning two photovoltaic plants for 1.9 MW

08/02/2019 | 08:05am EDT

TERNIENERGIA: closing for the sale of 50% of the shares of a JV owning two photovoltaic plants for 1.9 MW

  • Consideration for the transaction, finalized with NextPower II Alpha S.r.l., amounting to approximately Euro 1.3 million; the transaction involves the assumption by the buyer of financial debts related to the plants for about Euro 2 million (relating to the share of TerniEnergia).

  • The company sold owns two PV plants in Puglia with a power of about 0.9 and 1 MW, respectively

  • The payment will be made in cash upon the effectiveness of the attestation of the Plan for the recovery and relaunch of TerniEnergia and to the fulfilment of certain conditions typical for this type of acquisition. The transaction is guaranteed by a credit surety given by the parent company of the buyer, NextPower II Italia S.r.l.

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that today was signed the closing for the sale to NextPower II Alpha S.r.l., an investment vehicle managed by the London merchant bank NextEnergy Capital, of 50% of the shares of the company NextPower II Prima Srl. The joint venture between TerniEnergia and Errenergia, which simultaneously signed the preliminary contract for the sale of its shares to the Purchasers, owns two photovoltaic plants in Puglia for a total installed capacity of about 1.9 MW.

The consideration for the sale of the company's shares amounts to approximately Euro 1.3 million, while the transaction also provides for the assumption by the Purchasers of financial debts linked to the plants for approximately Euro 2 million (relating to the share of TerniEnergia). NextPower II Italia S.r.l., parent company of the vehicle company that acquired the plants, has given a guarantee of performance by the Buyer. The consideration will be paid in cash on the effectiveness of the certification of the TerniEnergia Recovery and Relaunch Plan, as well as to the fulfilment of certain conditions typical for this type of transaction.

For TerniEnergia, this transaction represents a further step forward in the implementation of the Recovery and Relaunch Plan aimed at completing the repositioning into a smart company and overcoming the current financial tension of the Group, on the basis of the strategic guidelines identified by the Board of Directors.

This press release is also available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources. TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively

www.ternienergia.com

participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors. TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

TerniEnergia SpA

TerniEnergia SpA

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

calisti@ternienergia.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

zacaglioni@ternienergia.com

www.ternienergia.com

Disclaimer

Ternienergia S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:04:08 UTC
