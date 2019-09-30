Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  TerniEnergia SpA    TER   IT0004359037

TERNIENERGIA SPA

(TER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TerniEnergia : Effectiveness of the closing of the sale of 11 PV plants and collection of the consideration of Euro 8.65 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Press Release

Terni - 1 October 2019

TERNIENERGIA: Effectiveness of the closing of the sale of 11 PV plants and collection of the consideration of Euro 8.65 million

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, following the press release issued on 20 September 2019, to which reference should be made, announces that that today, following the effectiveness of the Certification of the Rehabilitation and Relaunch Plan ("the Plan") and of the Financial Agreement for the restructuring of the debt towards the credit institutions (as per today's press release), has been fulfilled the resolutive conditions of the closing for the transfer (by TerniEnergia itself, also through investee companies) to the special purpose vehicle Italia T1 Roncolo, headed by Mareccio Energia S.r.l., platform for the aggregation of photovoltaic plants in Italy of a primary investment fund, in partnership with the sponsor LCF Alliance, of 11 photovoltaic plants in Italy with a total installed capacity of 9.4 MW, of the total perimeter subject to preliminary contracts represented by 22 photovoltaic plants for a total installed capacity of 19.3 MW.

Therefore, TerniEnergia received a cash payment from the Buyers of approximately Euro 8.65 million (net of the Escrow account of Euro 1 million and minority interests in a JV, subject to sale). The transaction also involves the assumption by the Purchasers of financial debts related to the plants for approximately Euro 17.9 million, of which Euro 0.7 million related to a plant held in JV.

This press release is also available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors. TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

TerniEnergia SpA

TerniEnergia SpA

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

calisti@ternienergia.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

zacaglioni@ternienergia.com

www.ternienergia.com

1

Disclaimer

Ternienergia S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 21:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERNIENERGIA SPA
05:13pTERNIENERGIA : Effectiveness of the closing of the sale of 11 PV plants and coll..
PU
09/21TERNIENERGIA : Softeco and Fincons awarded a framework contract to EASA for new ..
PU
08/08PUBLISHED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS O : IT0004991573”
PU
08/07TERNIENERGIA : The Group's digital company Softeco obtains two framework contrac..
PU
08/07TERNIENERGIA : The final draft of the Recovery and Relaunch Plan has been approv..
PU
08/02TERNIENERGIA : Closing for the sale of 50% of the shares of a JV owning two phot..
PU
07/19TERNIENERGIA : Launching of the energy consumption analysis service for ENAV, wi..
PU
06/27TERNIENERGIA : Green light from the BoD on the update of the 2018-2022 relaunch ..
PU
06/19TERNIENERGIA : Trade union agreements signed for the management of redundancies ..
PU
06/18TERNIENERGIA : Softeco signs a strategic alliance in the energy efficiency secto..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 18,4 M
Chart TERNIENERGIA SPA
Duration : Period :
TerniEnergia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNIENERGIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,40  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Neri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filippo Calisti CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Marco Boero Head-Research & Innovation
Ugo Moretto Technical Director
Paolo Ottone Migliavacca Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNIENERGIA SPA18.75%19
FIRST SOLAR, INC.37.70%6 161
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC133.85%3 937
ENPHASE ENERGY INC370.51%2 715
SUNRUN INC48.21%1 898
SUNPOWER CORPORATION130.38%1 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group