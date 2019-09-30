Press Release

Terni - 1 October 2019

TERNIENERGIA: Effectiveness of the closing of the sale of 11 PV plants and collection of the consideration of Euro 8.65 million

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, following the press release issued on 20 September 2019, to which reference should be made, announces that that today, following the effectiveness of the Certification of the Rehabilitation and Relaunch Plan ("the Plan") and of the Financial Agreement for the restructuring of the debt towards the credit institutions (as per today's press release), has been fulfilled the resolutive conditions of the closing for the transfer (by TerniEnergia itself, also through investee companies) to the special purpose vehicle Italia T1 Roncolo, headed by Mareccio Energia S.r.l., platform for the aggregation of photovoltaic plants in Italy of a primary investment fund, in partnership with the sponsor LCF Alliance, of 11 photovoltaic plants in Italy with a total installed capacity of 9.4 MW, of the total perimeter subject to preliminary contracts represented by 22 photovoltaic plants for a total installed capacity of 19.3 MW.

Therefore, TerniEnergia received a cash payment from the Buyers of approximately Euro 8.65 million (net of the Escrow account of Euro 1 million and minority interests in a JV, subject to sale). The transaction also involves the assumption by the Purchasers of financial debts related to the plants for approximately Euro 17.9 million, of which Euro 0.7 million related to a plant held in JV.

This press release is also available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors. TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.