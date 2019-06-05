Press Release

Terni - 6 June 2019

TERNIENERGIA: signed the contracts for the sale of 22 photovoltaic plants with Mareccio Energia

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, following the press release issued on 16 May 2019 (to which reference should be made), announces that it has signed all the contracts relating to the sale of 22 photovoltaic plants for a total price of Euro 23.875 million with Mareccio Energia S.r.l., a platform for the aggregation of photovoltaic plants in Italy of a leading investment fund, in partnership with the sponsor LCF Alliance, through the SPV Italia T1 Roncolo, following the approval of the transaction by the Investment Committee of the Buyers.

TerniEnergia was assisted by Grimaldi Studio Legale, as legal advisor, with a team coordinated by the Partner, lawyer Annalisa Pescatori, and by EnVent Capital Markets as financial advisor. Mareccio Energia, Italia T1 Roncolo S.r.l. and LCF Alliance were assisted by the Energy Team of Rödl & Partner, with a team led by Partner Roberto Pera, as legal advisor.

