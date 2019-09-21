Log in
TerniEnergia : Softeco and Fincons awarded a framework contract to EASA for new aviation safety platform

09/21/2019

Terni - 23 September 2019

TERNIENERGIA: Softeco and Fincons awarded a framework contract to

EASA for new aviation safety platform

  • The refactoring frame-work contract for the ECCAIRS system, developed by Softeco, will be on a three-year basis for a total amount of approximately Euro 3.5 million.
  • The new E2 platform will assist national and European transport bodies in collecting, sharing and analysing their information, in order to improve the safety of civil aviation transport.

TerniEnergia, smart company listed on MTA of Borsa Italiana and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that the Group's digital company, Softeco Sismat, in partnership with Fincons S.p.A., has won the tender launched by EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) based in Cologne (DEU) for the development of a new platform for aviation transport safety based on the refactoring of the ECCAIRS system.

The three-yearframe-work contract (2019-2021) provides for the assignment of works to three different groups, for a total amount of Euro 3.5 million.

The consortium formed by Softeco and Fincons S.p.A., an international IT consulting firm, will develop and implement the new platform to be called ECCAIRS 2.0 (in short E2).

The refactoring of the current version of ECCAIRS (European Coordination Centre for Accident and Incident Reporting Systems) in a completely new version, using the latest technologies, is the main objective of the E2 project. The decision was taken by the European Commission Directorate-General DG Move, which will transfer the management of the ECCAIRS suite from the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra (Varese) to EASA from 2020.

Softeco Sismat, a digital company of the TerniEnergia Group (which in its industrial turnaround process also focuses decisively on the sectors of emobility, sustainable and safe management of transport and digitization and electrification of the mobility chain), has developed, since 1995, the original platform ECCAIRS. It is a solution composed of different applications, with advanced features designed to assist national and European transport authorities in collecting, sharing and analyzing their safety information in order to improve the safety of civil air transport, under the auspices of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra (VA).

ECCAIRS 2.0 (E2) Project Data Sheet

  • E2 will be a cloud-based solution with two central databases (one for ADREP and one for SRIS), without local installations, compared to the current version where more local instances are installed and where physical data exchange is performed. Within these virtualized central databases, there will be a strict separation between different entities (local authority environment).
  • E2 will provide powerful application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow external systems to collect records, potentially modify them, and re-enter them into the system at any stage of the record lifecycle. The API must also enable external systems to update and retrieve master data.
  • E2 will fully rely on readily available open source solutions to ensure full portability to international aviation authorities or industries (subject to ICAO agreement).
  • E2 will take advantage of new technologies to improve the user experience (performance, usability...).

www.ternienergia.com

1

This press release is also available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors. TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

calisti@ternienergia.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

zacaglioni@ternienergia.com

www.ternienergia.com

2

Disclaimer

Ternienergia S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 15:36:06 UTC
