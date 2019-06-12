TerniEnergia : Softeco obtains contract from EU Commission

Press Release

Terni - 13 June 2019

TERNIENERGIA: the Group's digital company Softeco obtains contract from EU Commission for air, marine and rail transport safety system

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that the digital company Softeco Sismat has obtained from the European Commission, through the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of Ispra, the renewal of the contract for the services relating to the ECCAIRS project, a system for the analysis of transport accidents developed by Softeco Sismat. The duration of the new contract will be 2 years, plus 2 renewable ones for an equivalent value of Euro 0.3 million per year.

The ECCAIRS Reporting System is a software suite composed of different applications, with advanced features designed to assist national and European transport bodies in the collection, sharing and analysis of their security information to improve the security of public transport. Created specifically for the Aviation domain, over the years it has also been used in other areas (Marine and Rail), through the development of the ERAIL portal for the European Railway Agency (ERA) and the consolidation of the EMCIP portal, used by almost 30 European organizations to report accidents in the maritime field.

The system consists of Windows and Web applications for data entry, consultation and modification, applications for the creation and management of taxonomies (data definitions) and User Interface (which is therefore customizable by users / organizations), a portal for reporting by individuals and a web portal for the management of portions of taxonomy (eg: list of airports in a country) by the various bodies.

The contractual extension will allow the extension and consolidation of the numerous functions of the system, implementing technological evolutions both in the desktop and in the web.

