TerniEnergia : Softeco obtains contract from EU Commission

06/12/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

Press Release

Terni - 13 June 2019

TERNIENERGIA: the Group's digital company Softeco obtains contract from EU Commission for air, marine and rail transport safety system

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that the digital company Softeco Sismat has obtained from the European Commission, through the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of Ispra, the renewal of the contract for the services relating to the ECCAIRS project, a system for the analysis of transport accidents developed by Softeco Sismat. The duration of the new contract will be 2 years, plus 2 renewable ones for an equivalent value of Euro 0.3 million per year.

The ECCAIRS Reporting System is a software suite composed of different applications, with advanced features designed to assist national and European transport bodies in the collection, sharing and analysis of their security information to improve the security of public transport. Created specifically for the Aviation domain, over the years it has also been used in other areas (Marine and Rail), through the development of the ERAIL portal for the European Railway Agency (ERA) and the consolidation of the EMCIP portal, used by almost 30 European organizations to report accidents in the maritime field.

The system consists of Windows and Web applications for data entry, consultation and modification, applications for the creation and management of taxonomies (data definitions) and User Interface (which is therefore customizable by users / organizations), a portal for reporting by individuals and a web portal for the management of portions of taxonomy (eg: list of airports in a country) by the various bodies.

The contractual extension will allow the extension and consolidation of the numerous functions of the system, implementing technological evolutions both in the desktop and in the web.

This press release is also available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors. TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

www.ternienergia.com

1

Press Release

Terni - 13 June 2019

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

TerniEnergia SpA

TerniEnergia SpA

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

calisti@ternienergia.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

zacaglioni@ternienergia.com

www.ternienergia.com

2

Disclaimer

Ternienergia S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 18:48:04 UTC
