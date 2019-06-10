Press Release

Terni - 11 June 2019

TERNIENERGIA: transferred energy efficiency project, debt reduction of around Euro 0.5 million

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that it has transferred to a leading national consortium, active in the construction, maintenance and management of real estate and industrial plants, an energy efficiency project, built in Tuscany with the formula of project financing, and related contracts.

The agreement signed provides for the assumption by the Consortium of financial debts linked to the plants (leasing contracts and power supply) for approximately Euro 0.5 million.

For TerniEnergia, the transaction represents an action aimed at containing debt and overcoming the current situation of financial tension of the Group, as part of the recovery and relaunch plan, aimed at completing, in the medium term, the strategic repositioning of the Company in the digital energy sector.

