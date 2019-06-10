Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  TerniEnergia SpA    TER   IT0004359037

TERNIENERGIA SPA

(TER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TerniEnergia : Transferred energy efficiency project, debt reduction of around Euro 0.5 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Press Release

Terni - 11 June 2019

TERNIENERGIA: transferred energy efficiency project, debt reduction of around Euro 0.5 million

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that it has transferred to a leading national consortium, active in the construction, maintenance and management of real estate and industrial plants, an energy efficiency project, built in Tuscany with the formula of project financing, and related contracts.

The agreement signed provides for the assumption by the Consortium of financial debts linked to the plants (leasing contracts and power supply) for approximately Euro 0.5 million.

For TerniEnergia, the transaction represents an action aimed at containing debt and overcoming the current situation of financial tension of the Group, as part of the recovery and relaunch plan, aimed at completing, in the medium term, the strategic repositioning of the Company in the digital energy sector.

This press release is also available on the Company's website: www.ternienergia.com.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors. TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

TerniEnergia SpA

TerniEnergia SpA

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

calisti@ternienergia.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

zacaglioni@ternienergia.com

www.ternienergia.com

1

Disclaimer

Ternienergia S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERNIENERGIA SPA
05:08pTERNIENERGIA : Transferred energy efficiency project, debt reduction of around E..
PU
06/06TERNIENERGIA : Signed a preliminary contract with NextPower II Alpha
PU
06/05TERNIENERGIA : Signed the contracts for the sale of 22 photovoltaic plants with ..
PU
06/04TERNIENERGIA : A minimum shareholding of 2.5% will be applied for the presentati..
PU
05/23ITALEAF : review of the financial calendar and appointment of the Surveillance B..
AQ
05/16TERNIENERGIA : Agreement for the sale of 22 photovoltaic plants for a total pric..
PU
05/03TERNIENERGIA : Resolved minimum shareholding of 4.5% for the presentation of lis..
PU
04/30TERNIENERGIA : Informativa mensile al mercato ai sensi dell'Art. 114, c. 5, D. L..
PU
04/18TERNIENERGIA : Softeco in the Zero Defects Manufacturing Platform (ZDMP) project..
PU
04/15TERNIENERGIA : Softeco joins the innovative sector of the autonomous driving veh..
PU
More news
Chart TERNIENERGIA SPA
Duration : Period :
TerniEnergia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNIENERGIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Neri Chairman
Filippo Calisti CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Marco Boero Head-Research & Innovation
Ugo Moretto Technical Director
Paolo Ottone Migliavacca Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNIENERGIA SPA18.13%20
FIRST SOLAR, INC.47.38%6 189
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD92.31%2 630
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC60.37%2 532
SUNRUN INC50.05%1 829
ENPHASE ENERGY INC246.09%1 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About