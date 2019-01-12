Johnson Fistel, LLP : Notifies Investors of Class Actions Against Sogou Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., and Ternium S.A.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2019 Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies:

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) [click here to join this action]

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) [click here to join this action]

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) [click here to join this action]

Sogou Inc. (SOGO)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's November 9, 2017 Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sogou investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Sogou's IPO was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that: (1) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action for various reasons, including an increase in counterfeit goods sold by Sogou merchants, and Sogou's existing software and procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations; (2) Sogou's cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily due to significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, a primary driver of Sogou's cost of revenues; (3) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push its artificial intelligence ("AI") capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (4) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenues in the second half of 2018; and (5) as a result, Sogou's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until March 11, 2019, to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon serving as a lead plaintiff.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMNU)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) from August 23, 2018 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the FDA cited Immunomedics in August 2018 for a host of violations observed at its Morris Plains, NJ facility. According to the complaint, these violations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and the backdating of batch records.

Shareholders have until February 25, 2019, to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon serving as a lead plaintiff.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Immunomedics continuously holding shares before August 23, 2018 , you may have standing to hold Immunomedics harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ternium S.A .

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) from May 1, 2014 through November 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium's Chairman, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium's Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until January 28, 2019 , to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon serving as a lead plaintiff.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP