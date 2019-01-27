TERNIUM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Ternium S.A. - TX

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until January 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ternium S.A.
(NYSE: TX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of
New York.
Get Help
https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ternium-sa-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Ternium’s Chairman
Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in
Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly
installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from
Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was
transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the
price of Ternium’s shares plummeted.
The case is Ulbricht v. Ternium S.A., 1:18-cv-06801.
