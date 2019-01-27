Log in
TERNIUM SA (ADR) (TX)
  Report  
TERNIUM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Ternium S.A. - TX

01/27/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until January 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Ternium investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ternium-sa-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Ternium’s Chairman Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the price of Ternium’s shares plummeted.

The case is Ulbricht v. Ternium S.A., 1:18-cv-06801.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 605 M
EBIT 2018 2 230 M
Net income 2018 1 397 M
Debt 2018 1 961 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 4,19
P/E ratio 2019 5,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 5 838 M
Technical analysis trends TERNIUM SA (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,8 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Máximo Vedoya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Paolo Rocca Chairman
Pablo Brizzio Chief Financial Officer
Rubén Herrera Director-Quality, Research & Development
Roberto Demidchuk Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNIUM SA (ADR)7.45%5 838
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.6.92%22 954
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%13 046
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.12.34%10 668
JSW STEEL LIMITED-10.46%9 313
EVRAZ-1.50%8 925
