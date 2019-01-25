TERNIUM 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 28, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities between May 1, 2014 and November
27, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Ternium and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tx/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 28, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Ternium’s Chairman
Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in
Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly
installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from
Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was
transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise. On this news, the
price of Ternium’s shares plummeted.
The case is Ulbricht v. Ternium S.A., 1:18-cv-06801.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
