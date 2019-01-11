Log in
TERNIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. - TX

01/11/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ternium and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 28, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ternium and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Ternium's Chairman Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise.

On this news, the price of Ternium's shares plummeted nearly 5% to close at $28.02 per share on November 27, 2018.

The case is Ulbricht v. Ternium S.A., 1:18-cv-06801.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ternium-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-ternium-sa---tx-300777171.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
