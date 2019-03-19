Ternium : Invitation

Ternium S.A.

March 19, 2019

Dear Ternium Shareholders and ADR holders,

I am pleased to invite you to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders(the "Meeting")of TERNIUM S.A. (the"Company"), to be held on Monday May 6, 2019, atthe Company's registered officein 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, L-2227, Luxembourg at 2:00 p.m., (Luxembourg time).

At the Meeting, you will hear a report on the Company's business, financial condition andresults of operations and will be ableto vote on various matters, including the approval of the Company's financialstatements, the election of the members of the board of directors and the appointment of the independent auditors.

The convening Notice and Agenda for the Meeting (which contains the procedures for attending and/or voting at the Meeting), the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement,the Company's2018annual report (which includes the Company's consolidated financial statements asof December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, together with theboard of directors' and independent auditors' reportsthereon, and the Company's annual accounts as at December 31,2018, together with theindependent auditor's reportthereon), will be available on our website atwww.ternium.comat the Investor Center section beginning on March 19, 2019. Copies of such documents will also be available, free of charge, to ADR holders and shareholders registered in theCompany's share register at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00p.m., Luxembourg time, beginning on March 19, 2019. In addition, beginning on March 19, 2019, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain, also free of charge, electronic copies of such documents by sending an e-mail request to the following electronic address:ir@ternium.com.

Even if you only own a few shares or ADRs, I hope that you will exercise your right to vote or instruct voting at the Meeting. If you are a holder of shares on May 1, 2019, you can attend and/or vote, personally or by proxy, at the Meeting. If you are a holder of ADRs, please see the letter from The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, or contact your broker/custodian, for instructions on how to give voting instructions in respect of the shares underlying your ADRs.

Please note the requirements you must satisfy to attend and/or vote your shares at the Meeting.

Yours sincerely,

Paolo RoccaChairman