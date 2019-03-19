Log in
Ternium : Invitation

03/19/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Ternium S.A.

29, Avenue de la Porte Neuve L-2227 Luxembourg

Grand Duché de Luxembourg

00 352 26 68 31 52 500 tel 00 352 26 68 31 52 549 fax

RCS Luxembourg B 98 668

March 19, 2019

Dear Ternium Shareholders and ADR holders,

I am pleased to invite you to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders(the "Meeting")of TERNIUM S.A. (the"Company"), to be held on Monday May 6, 2019, atthe Company's registered officein 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, L-2227, Luxembourg at 2:00 p.m., (Luxembourg time).

At the Meeting, you will hear a report on the Company's business, financial condition andresults of operations and will be ableto vote on various matters, including the approval of the Company's financialstatements, the election of the members of the board of directors and the appointment of the independent auditors.

The convening Notice and Agenda for the Meeting (which contains the procedures for attending and/or voting at the Meeting), the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement,the Company's2018annual report (which includes the Company's consolidated financial statements asof December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, together with theboard of directors' and independent auditors' reportsthereon, and the Company's annual accounts as at December 31,2018, together with theindependent auditor's reportthereon), will be available on our website atwww.ternium.comat the Investor Center section beginning on March 19, 2019. Copies of such documents will also be available, free of charge, to ADR holders and shareholders registered in theCompany's share register at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00p.m., Luxembourg time, beginning on March 19, 2019. In addition, beginning on March 19, 2019, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain, also free of charge, electronic copies of such documents by sending an e-mail request to the following electronic address:ir@ternium.com.

Even if you only own a few shares or ADRs, I hope that you will exercise your right to vote or instruct voting at the Meeting. If you are a holder of shares on May 1, 2019, you can attend and/or vote, personally or by proxy, at the Meeting. If you are a holder of ADRs, please see the letter from The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, or contact your broker/custodian, for instructions on how to give voting instructions in respect of the shares underlying your ADRs.

Please note the requirements you must satisfy to attend and/or vote your shares at the Meeting.

Yours sincerely,

Paolo RoccaChairman

Disclaimer

Ternium SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:19:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 095 M
EBIT 2019 1 622 M
Net income 2019 980 M
Debt 2019 1 496 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,80
P/E ratio 2020 6,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 5 699 M
Chart TERNIUM SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Ternium SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERNIUM SA (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Máximo Vedoya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Paolo Rocca Chairman
Pablo Brizzio Chief Financial Officer
Rubén Herrera Director-Quality, Research & Development
Roberto Demidchuk Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERNIUM SA (ADR)4.91%5 699
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.12.62%24 291
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 834
EVRAZ PLC28.70%11 861
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.14.47%10 683
JSW STEEL-5.97%10 058
