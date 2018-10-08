Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Terra Tech Corp    

TERRA TECH CORP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Terra Tech Corp : Terra Tech Strives for Quality, Consistency and Service in the California Cannabis Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), operating as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company has multiple subsidiary businesses including Blum, IVXX Inc., MediFarm LLC, and Edible Garden.

The Company is expanding its presence in Southern California as the state's cannabis market continues its transformation from a black market economy into a multibillion-dollar, regulated market.

TRTC shares spiked two weeks ago on news of Phase I Permits, hitting a high of $2.53 per share. The company shares have since consolidated to their current price level of $1.79.

TRTC product line and financial overview in this comprehensive report READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report &#8211; https://tradersnewssource.com/terra-tech/

In September, Terra Tech announced that the City of Santa Ana has granted its East Dyer Road, East Carnegie Avenue and South Tech Center Drive locations vertically-integrated Phase I permits. These permits allow the Company to commence development of cultivation, manufacturing and distribution capabilities at these locations. Moreover, upon completion of the build-out of each location's facilities, they also confer upon the Company the right to apply for Phase II permits which are needed to commence commercial activities.

Information about TRTC subsidiaries in the cannabis and produce sectors available here READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report &#8211; https://tradersnewssource.com/terra-tech/

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://www.tradersnewssource.com.

CFA&#174; and Chartered Financial Analyst&#174; are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT: editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513576/Terra-Tech-Strives-for-Quality-Consistency-and-Service-in-the-California-Cannabis-Market



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513576/Terra-Tech-Strives-for-Quality-Consistency-and-Service-in-the-California-Cannabis-Market



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513576/Terra-Tech-Strives-for-Quality-Consistency-and-Service-in-the-California-Cannabis-Market


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERRA TECH CORP
02:09pTERRA TECH CORP : Terra Tech Strives for Quality, Consistency and Service in the..
AC
09/29TERRA TECH CORP. : CEO, Derek Peterson, to Participate in Fireside Chat Intervie..
AQ
09/28TERRA TECH CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/28Terra Tech Corp. CEO, Derek Peterson, to Participate in ‘Fireside Chat&..
GL
09/26TERRA TECH CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
09/24TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS : TRTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
09/24TERRA TECH CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/24Terra Tech Corp. Granted Phase I Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution ..
GL
09/10TERRA TECH CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/10TERRA TECH : to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 12
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Citron's Left mulls cannabis fund 
09/25Tilray leading pot stocks higher premarket 
09/24Pot stocks pointed down to start day 
09/21Pot stocks poised to open lower 
09/13House Judiciary Committee to vote on bill expanding U.S. licenses for cannabi.. 
Chart TERRA TECH CORP
Duration : Period :
Terra Tech Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Derek A. Peterson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Nahass President, COO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Michael C. James Chief Financial Officer
Steve J. Ross Independent Director
Alan Gladstone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRA TECH CORP-30.75%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.62%69 732
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.01%49 058
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-6.60%44 150
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.01%41 011
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.04%38 437
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.