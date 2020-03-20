Log in
TERRAFORM POWER INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TerraForm Power, Inc. - TERP

03/20/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TERP) to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TerraForm will receive only 0.381 of a share of Brookfield Renewable Corporation or limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable, for each share of TerraForm that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-terp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
