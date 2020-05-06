TerraForm Power 2020 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

Log in
05/06/2020

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's (Nasdaq: TERP) 2020 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be available on our website at www.terraformpower.com under “Events and Presentations” in advance of the call.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on May 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8qgu4e5. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 3682288.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (Nasdaq: TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $540 billion of assets under management.

For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Sherif El-Azzazi
TerraForm Power
investors@terraform.com

