TerraForm Power : Brookfield Renewable Partners & TerraForm Power Definitive Merger Agreement Investor Presentation – March 2020
03/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT
Brookfield Renewable Partners & TerraForm Power
D E F I N I T I V E M E R G E R AG R E E M E N T
I N V E S TO R P R E S E N TAT I O N
M AR C H 2 0 2 0
Transaction Summary
On March 16, 2020 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("Brookfield Renewable" or "BEP") and TerraForm Power Inc. ("TerraForm Power" or "TERP")entered into a definitive agreementfor BEP to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of TERP, other than the 62% currently owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates
Each Class A common share of TerraForm Power will be acquired for consideration equivalent to0.381of a BEP unit
TERP shareholders will be entitled to receive for each TERP share, at their election, either Class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC shares") or limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable ("BEP units")
Allows TERP shareholders to choose how tomost efficiently participatein the transaction, either through a partnership or corporate structure
The Special Committee of TERP's Board of Directors - comprised of solely independent directors -unanimously recommends the transactionto TERP shareholders
Transaction Benefits
Combined business will be one of thein the worldwith one of the strongest
largest, integrated, pure-play renewable power companies investment grade balance sheets in the sector, no material
near term maturities, and a 20-yeartrack recordof creating shareholder value through multiple economic cycles
Simplified ownership structurewith fully aligned global growth mandate
Continuedsponsorshipby Brookfield Asset Management (54% pro forma interest)
Demonstrable synergies, including the elimination of public company costs
EUROPE
4,200 megawatts
$7 Billion
in total power assets
NORTH AMERICA
8,900 megawatts
$29 Billion
in total power assets
SOUTH AMERICA
4,900 megawatts
$13 Billion
in total power assets
ASIA
1,000 megawatts
$1 Billion
in total power assets
All figures presented pro forma for the transaction
Transaction Benefits (cont'd)
Benefits to TERP Shareholders
Strong premiumof 17% to TERP's unaffected trading price1
Ability to participate in the ongoing growth of aglobal leader in renewableswith a track record of success
Access to abroader growth mandate, that includes the acquisition ofglobal, multi-technologyrenewable power assets anddevelopment opportunities
Greatertechnological and geographic diversification
Benefit from increasedaccess to capital and liquidity, underpinned by an investment grade balance sheet
Benefits to BEP Unitholders
Accretiveto FFO
Further expands BEP's portfolio in
North America and Western Europe
Strengthens BEP'scontract profile
Increases public floatand enhances theliquidity of BEPC shares
1) Based on unaffected trading prices of $15.60/share and $48.07/unit for TERP and BEP, respectively, at market close on January 10, 2020
Why BEP?
Ability to Participate in a Global Leader in Renewable Generation…
One of thelargest public pure-play renewable businesses globally
120 yearsof experience in power generation
Fulloperating, development andpower marketing capabilities
Over 2,800operating employees
$50 billion
19,000
74%
TOTAL POWER ASSETS
MEGAWATTS OF CAPACITY
HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION
5,274power generating facilities
27markets in 17countries
Situated on 84river systems
… With a Track Record of Strong Performance through Economic Cycles
BBB (HIGH)
BBB (HIGH) / BBB+
$ 2 . 17
PER UNIT
DISTRIBUTION
$ 1 . 25
PER UNIT
DISTRIBUTION
$ 0 . 71
PER UNIT
DISTRIBUTION
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
BEP
S&P Utilities
S&P 500
17%
BEP ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURN
Total Returns
S&P Utilities Index: 8%
S&P 500 Index: 5%
Source: Bloomberg
Total return assuming reinvestment of dividends between November 1999 and March 2020.
Access to a Consistent, Proven and Repeatable Growth Strategy
Value-orientedinvestorswho seek opportunities where we can differentiate
ourselves using something other than cost of capital
ENDURING COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
CONSISTENT RETURN TARGETS
SIZE
Remain disciplinedin our
GLOBAL REACH
12% to 15%
OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES
return targets
More Diversified Operating Portfolio Driving Stable Cash Flows
Cash flows are well diversified by technology and geographyand supported by a strong
contract profile
Hydro
Growing Global
Contracted
Focused
Footprint
Cash Flows1
7%
6%
5%
27%
66%
30%
64%
95%
North America
Hydro Wind Solar
Latin America & Asia
Contracted
Merchant
Europe
Excludes financial contracts and contracts in Brazil and Colombia.
All figures presented pro forma for the transaction and based onlong-term average generation, proportionate to BEP.
Benefit from a Strong Investment Grade Balance Sheet…
BBB+
INVESTMENT GRADE BALANCE SHEET
Highest rating in the sector with non- amortizing corporate debt fully supported by perpetual hydro portfolio
10 YEARS
AVERAGE PROJECT DEBT TERM TO MATURITY
Well laddered debt profile with no material maturities in the next 5 years
~85%
NON-RECOURSE FINANCINGS
Structured on an investment grade basis with attractive covenant packages
Pro Forma Debt
Maturity Ladder
$billions, as at December 31, 2019
$6
$5
$4
$3
$2
$1
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
Non-Recourse Maturities
Recourse Maturities
All figures presented pro forma for the transaction
…Enhanced Liquidity and Access to Deep Pools of Capital
Significant Liquidity
Partner Capital
~$3.1 billion of available
Will benefit from ~$5 billionof private
liquidity1
capital available from Brookfield's
unlisted fund
Multiple
Funding
Levers
Diversified Access to
Track Record of
Capital Markets
Capital Recycling
We have raised ~$3.3 billionin
Raised ~$1.1 billionin proceeds in
corporate debt and equity (preferred
the last two years through
and common) since 2015
opportunistic capital recycling
Presented pro forma for the transaction
Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC")
Form of Consideration - BEPC shares or BEP units
TERP shareholders can elect to receive consideration in the form ofClass A shares of BEPC or
BEP units
TERP shareholders who do not make any election will receive BEPC shares
As previously announced, BEP intends to make a special distribution of BEPC shares to its unitholders
BEPCwill be a Canadian corporation, listed on the TSX and NYSE, and structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to BEPunits
BEPC shares will befully exchangeable, at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, into units of BEP1, and
A dividend that is identical to the distribution paid on BEP units
Provides investors theflexibility to invest in Brookfield Renewable either through the existingpartnership or acorporate structure
Special distribution is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the transaction with TERP
Exchange ratio will be adjusted on a proportional basis to reflect the special distribution
BEPC offers TERP shareholders the optionality to own Brookfield Renewable through a
corporate structure
1) Subject to BEPC's election to provide one BEP unit or the cash equivalent of one BEP unit
13
We see many benefits in establishing BEPC
Expanded investor base
BEPC
LISTED
Broader index and ETF inclusion
CORPORATION
Tax advantages for some
Notice to Recipients
All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.
