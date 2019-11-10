Terrain Minerals : 11/11/2019 - Execution of Option Agreement for Sale of Great Western 0 11/10/2019 | 11:35pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX RELEASE 11 November 2019 ABN: 45 116 153 514 ASX: TMX Execution of Option Agreement For the Sale of Great Western Gold Project Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement for the sale of its Great Western gold project (M37/54) with ASX listed Red5 Limited (ASX: RED) ("Red5") ("Option Agreement"). In the event that the option is exercised the total value of the sale will be $2,500,000 which includes a $300,000 cash non-refundable option fee. Total Value of Completed Transaction $2,500,000 (plus GST) Under the terms of the Option Agreement Red5 will pay Terrain an option fee of $300,000 plus GST. The Option Agreement gives Red5 the right to conduct due diligence drilling into the existing JORC resource, consisting of up to three reverse circulation holes and three diamond core holes during the option period, which ends on 8 April 2020. Terrain has the right to have a representative on-site during drilling and intends to take duplicate samples. Under the terms of the Option Agreement and sale agreement up to 100 hectares can be annexed from graticular blocks 231 Q and R which are part of the Wild-viper E37/1214 project area, for the purpose for waste and ore storage.Terrain will retain the rest of the highly prospective Wild-viper gold project and intends to continue gold exploration. On or before the option's expiry date Red5 can notify Terrain in writing of its intentions to purchase Great Western for the agreed value of $2,200,000 dollars of freely tradable shares in Red5. The share price will be calculated on a 5-day VWAP prior to the completion date. The completion date will be the latter of 3 days after execution of the formal sale and purchase agreement for the Great Western gold project or, if Red5 is required to hold an EGM or issue a cleansing prospectus rather than issue a cleansing notice, the date of the EGM or the date of issue of the cleansing prospectus. A table of the possible calculation dates for the VWAP of the shares is set out in Appendix 2 hereto. In the event that Red5 has to hold an EGM or issue a cleansing prospectus it will pay penalty interest of 10% in cash for the period of the delay of the completion date. If the option expires unexercised, Terrain will retain ownership of Great Western, and the $300,000 cash option fee, as well as ownership of all of the related exploration data from the due diligence drill campaign at no cost. The exploration data includes all mineral samples, reports from the drilling (including the cores), all minerals and metalogical results and all related expenditure. Any land disturbances caused by Red5 will be rehabilitated by Red5 to the extent legally required. | Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 | |Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005| |Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au| The Board of Terrain believes that this is a great outcome and opportunity for both companies. The share payment allows Terrain to maintain exposure to the development of Great Western as well as exposure to Red5's WA based gold producing operations and more importantly exposure to the K.O.T.H project situated north or Leanora WA which the Board believes is an exciting and growing exploration project that is starting to show real potential of becoming a substantial standalone gold project. Refer: Appendix 1 & 2 Other Relevant Information. Diagram 1. Great Western Tenements M37/54 and Wild-viper E37/1214 and other adjacent deposits within this highly prospective area. | Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 | |Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005| |Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au| Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement: 27/03/2017 - JORC 2012 Resource Upgrade at Great Western Justin Virgin Executive Director For further information, please contact: Justin Virgin - Executive Director Email: terrain@terrainminerals.com.au Phone: +61 8 9381 5558 ABOUT TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED: Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) is a minerals exploration company with a Western Australian based asset portfolio consisting of: Great Western - Option Agreement executed with Red5 Limited (ASX:RED) (includes a $300,000 non- refundable option fee). Option period is for 5 months and allows for Red5 to conduct due diligence drilling. If exercised Terrain will receive $2,200,000 worth of Red5 shares issued at a 5-day VWAP. If not exercised all expenditure and data will become the property of Terrain. Refer to the first page of this announcement for further details.

Wild-Viper Exploration continues to increase Terrain knowledge of this highly prospective gold exploration property. A six-hole RC drill program and trenching has been recently conducted at different locations and further follow up work on newly identified areas will continue into the next field season.

Red Mulga Red Mulga project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. An RC drill program as conducted in 2018 which identified the presence of mineralisation. Desk top studies continue.

Red Mulga project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. An RC drill program as conducted in 2018 which identified the presence of mineralisation. Desk top studies continue. Project Review: Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential projects: Gold, Copper, Nickle and industrial minerals in Australia, Africa, North & South America and Asia, other regions are also being considered. Several jurisdictions of interest have now been identified. All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports. A field trip to South America was conducted by Terrain to assess a historic mining opportunity. Currently several WA based gold project are begin reviewed. Compliance Statement: The Company notes that within the announcement all the information is referenced directly to the relevant original ASX market releases of that technical data. Terrain would like to confirm to readers that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of the estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. | Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 | |Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005| |Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au| Disclaimer: Information included in this release constitutes forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue" and "guidance" or other similar words, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, staffing and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the company and its management's assumptions made in good faith relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that exist and effect the company's business operations in the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only current and relevant for the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances ono which such statement is based. Competent Person Statement: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. T Bradley, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Non-Executive Director of Terrain Minerals Limited. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Appendix 1 Schedule 1 - Tenement Location Plan - Graticular blocks 231 Q and R in light brown colour

Schedule 2 - Drill Plan - Due diligence drilling, red lines are indicative of their location

Appendix 2 Share Issue explanation & Extract from Option Agreement Scenario Red 5 have capacity under LR7.1 and are able to

cleanse shares Red 5 don't have capacity under LR7.1 but are able to

cleanse shares Red 5 have capacity under LR7.1 but are un able to

cleanse shares Red 5 don't have capacity under LR7.1 and

cleanse shares Red 5 don't have capacity under LR7.1 and

are un able to cleanse shares VWAP Calculation Date 5 trading days immediately prior but not including the Completion Date 5 trading days immediately prior but not including the date on which Red 5 obtains shareholder approval to issue the Consideration Shares 5 trading days immediately prior to but not including the Completion Date 5 trading days immediately prior but not including the date on which Red 5 obtains shareholder approval to issue the Consideration Shares in accordance with clause 4.1(c). See below of explanation. Completion Date 3 business days after the SPA Execution Date Up to 2 months after the Execution Date as set out in the notice. Up to 2 months after the Execution Date as set out in the notice. Up to 2 months after the Execution Date as set out in the notice. Comment Most likely outcome. 10% interest on the full outstanding amount of $2,200,000 will be calculated daily and paid to Terrain in cash. 10% interest on the full outstanding amount of $2,200,000 will be calculated daily and paid to Terrain in cash. 10% interest on the full outstanding amount of $2,200,000 will be calculated daily and paid to Terrain in cash.

4. Completion (abstract from Sale Agreement) End.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Terrain Minerals Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:34:06 UTC

