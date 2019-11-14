Terrain Minerals : 15/11/2019 - Option for Sale of Great Western - Funds Received

For the Sale of Great Western Gold Project

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the Option Agreement for the sale of its Great Western gold project, it has received the $300,000 plus GST cash payment for the non-refundable option fee.

Please refer to ASX release on the 11th November 2019 for further details.

