Terrain Minerals : 15/11/2019 - Option for Sale of Great Western - Funds Received

15 November 2019
$300,000 Option Fee Received
For the Sale of Great Western Gold Project
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the Option Agreement for the sale of its Great Western gold project, it has received the $300,000 plus GST cash payment for the non-refundable option fee.
Please refer to ASX release on the 11th November 2019 for further details.
Justin Virgin
Executive Director
For further information, please contact:
Justin Virgin - Executive Director
Email: terrain@terrainminerals.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9381 5558
ABOUT TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED:
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) is a minerals exploration company with a Western Australian based asset portfolio consisting of:
-
Great Western - Option Agreement executed with Red5 Limited (ASX:RED) (includes a $300,000 non- refundable option fee, now received). Option period is for 5 months and allows for Red5 to conduct due diligence drilling. If exercised Terrain will receive $2,200,000 worth of Red5 shares issued at a 5-day VWAP. If not exercised all expenditure and data will become the property of Terrain. Refer to the first page of this announcement for further details.
-
Wild-Viper Exploration continues to increase Terrain knowledge of this highly prospective gold exploration property. A six-hole RC drill program and trenching has been recently conducted at different locations and further follow up work on newly identified areas will continue into the next field season.
-
Red Mulga Red Mulga project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western
Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. An RC drill program as conducted in 2018 which identified the presence of mineralisation. Desk top studies continue.
-
Project Review: Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential projects: Gold, Copper, Nickle and industrial minerals in Australia, Africa, North & South America and Asia, other regions are also being considered. Several jurisdictions of interest have now been identified. All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports. Currently Terrain is assessing an exciting WA based gold project.
