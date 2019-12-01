Terrain Minerals : 2/12/2019 - Farm-in Agreement for the Smokebush Gold Project

Farm-in Agreement for the Smokebush Gold Project

at Mt Mulgine, 65km West of Paynes Find WA

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a farm-in agreement for the Smokebush Gold Exploration Project.

Terrain has 21 days to conduct due diligence over the package from the date of entering into the agreement being; 29 November 2019.

Farm-in Terms:

Earn 80% by $250,000 AUD expenditure over 2 years.

Issue vendor 5,000,000 fully ordinary share in Terrain (12-month escrow).

(12-month escrow). Future Payments of up to $500,000 in cash or shares based on milestone.

Vendors 20% free carry until completion of feasibility study.

The vendor's 20% free carried interest will convert to a 1% NSR royalty if the vendor decides not to contribute. Terrain has first right of refusal to purchase the 20%.

The Smokebush Exploration package consists of five tenements that cover approximately 1,732 hectares within the Yalgoo Mineral Field of Western Australia. The mineral tenements are located approximately 65 kilometres West of the town of Paynes Find and adjacent to Mt Mulgine (refer to Diagram 1).

The geology of the area consists predominantly of a complexly folded, regionally metamorphosed Archaean greenstone sequence at the southern end of the Yalgoo Singleton Greenstone Belt that has been subjected to multi-phase granitoid intrusion. Located adjacent to a large tungsten resource at Mt Mulgine (Tungsten Mining NL) and a number of recently developed gold open pit mines (Minjar Gold Pty Ltd).

