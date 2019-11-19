Terrain Minerals : 20/11/2019 - Appendix 3B - AGM Options

Log in
11/19/2019 | 09:50pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED

ABN

45 116 153 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities

issued

or to

Options ($0.0065, 20 Nov 2024)

be issued

2

Number of +securities issued or to

6,000,000 Options ($0.0065, 20 Nov 2024)

be issued (if known) or maximum

number which may be issued

3

Principal

terms

of the +securities

Options ($0.0065, 20 Nov 2024)

(e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry

date;

if

partly

paid

+securities, the amount outstanding

and due

dates

for

payment; if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
      distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

No - Shares issued on the exercise of the Options will rank equally to the existing Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.

Issued at no cash cost as incentive options, as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 20 November 2019.

Issued at no cash cost as incentive options, as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 20 November 2019.

Yes

20 November 2019

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6,000,000 Options ($0.0065, 20 Nov 2024) issued pursuant to approvals received at the AGM held 20 November 2019.

6f

Number of +securities issued under

N/A

an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If

+securities

issued

under

rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under

rule

7.1A.3?

Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If

+securities

were

issued

under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

LR7.1 - 107,274,151 LR7.1A - 71,516,100

7

+Issue dates

20 November 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of

all

Number

+Class

715,161,009

Fully paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number+Class

12,000,000 Options ($0.004 expiring 24 December 2019)

22,600,000 Options ($0.0117 expiring 24 November 2020)

Options ($0.0188

12,000,000 expiring 7 December

2021)

6,000,000 Options ($0.0175 expiring 18 December 2022)

3,000,000 Options ($0.0085 expiring 22 November 2023)

6,000,000 Options ($0.0065 expiring 20 November 2024)

Unchanged

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  3. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
  9. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  10. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  11. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  2. How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
  3. How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
  4. +Issue date

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee

incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 6

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  5. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

Number+Class

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may

quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

......................................................... Date: 20 November 2019

Joint Company Secretary

Print name:

Winton Willesee

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 8

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insert number of fully paid +ordinary

643,732,009

securities on issue 12 months before the

+issue date or date of agreement to issue

Add the following:

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

issued in that 12 month period under an

exception in rule 7.2

30/09/2019

71,429,000

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

issued in that 12 month period with

shareholder approval

• Number of partly paid +ordinary

securities that became fully paid in that

12 month period

Note:

• Include only ordinary securities here -

other classes of equity securities cannot

be added

• Include here (if applicable) the securities

the subject of the Appendix 3B to which

this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as separate

line items

Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary

0

securities cancelled during that 12 month

period

"A"

715,161,009

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 9

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"

"B"

0.15

[Note: this value cannot be changed]

Multiply "A" by 0.15

107,274,151

Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period not counting those issued:

  • Under an exception in rule 7.2
  • Under rule 7.1A
  • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

  • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"C"

-

Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1

"A" x 0.15

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2

Subtract "C"

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"

107,274,151

-

107,274,151

[Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 10

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

"A"

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1

Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"

"D"

Multiply "A" by 0.10

715,161,009

0.10

Note: this value cannot be changed

71,516,100

Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A

Notes:

  • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"E"

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 11

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

"A" x 0.10

71,516,100

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "E"

-

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"

71,516,100

Note: this is the remaining placement

capacity under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 12

04/03/2013

Terrain Minerals Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
