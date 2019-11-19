Terrain Minerals : 20/11/2019 - Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2

Log in
0
11/19/2019 | 09:50pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Terrain Minerals Limited

ABN

45 116 153 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Justin Virgin

Date of last notice

15 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

  • Mr Justin Anthony Virgin
  • Virgin Pty Ltd

Both of the above holders are director- related entities.

20 November 2019

Justin Anthony Virgin
  • 14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
  • 3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.004,
    24 December 2019)
  • 10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0117, 24 November 2020)
  • 6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0188,
    7 December 2021)
Virgin Pty Ltd
  • 6,494,686 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20 November 2024)

4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20 November 2024)

-

Issued at no cash cost as incentive options as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 20 November 2019.

Justin Anthony Virgin
  • 14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
  • 3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.004,
    24 December 2019)
  • 10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0117, 24 November 2020)
  • 6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0188,
    7 December 2021)
  • 4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065,
    20 November 2024)
Virgin Pty Ltd
  • 6,494,686 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Issue of incentive options as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 20 November 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Terrain Minerals Limited

ABN

45 116 153 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Trevor Bradley

Date of last notice

22 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

20 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0175, 18

December 2022)

3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0085, 22

November 2023)

Class

Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20 November

2024)

Number acquired

2,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20

November 2024)

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Issued at no cash cost as incentive

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

options as approved by shareholders at

valuation

the AGM held on 20 November 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0175, 18

December 2022)

3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0085, 22

November 2023)

2,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20

November 2024)

Nature of change

Issue of incentive options as approved by

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

shareholders at the AGM held on 20

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

November 2019.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Terrain Minerals Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:49:03 UTC
