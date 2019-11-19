Terrain Minerals : 20/11/2019 - Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
11/19/2019 | 09:50pm EST
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Terrain Minerals Limited
ABN
45 116 153 514
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Justin Virgin
Date of last notice
15 October 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
Mr Justin Anthony Virgin
Virgin Pty Ltd
Both of the above holders are director- related entities.
20 November 2019
Justin Anthony Virgin
14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.004,
24 December 2019)
10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0117, 24 November 2020)
6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0188,
7 December 2021)
Virgin Pty Ltd
6,494,686 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20 November 2024)
4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20 November 2024)
-
Issued at no cash cost as incentive options as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 20 November 2019.
Justin Anthony Virgin
14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.004,
24 December 2019)
10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0117, 24 November 2020)
6,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0188,
7 December 2021)
4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065,
20 November 2024)
Virgin Pty Ltd
6,494,686 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Issue of incentive options as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 20 November 2019.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Terrain Minerals Limited
ABN
45 116 153 514
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Trevor Bradley
Date of last notice
22 November 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
interest.
Date of change
20 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0175, 18
December 2022)
3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0085, 22
November 2023)
Class
Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20 November
2024)
Number acquired
2,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20
November 2024)
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Issued at no cash cost as incentive
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
options as approved by shareholders at
valuation
the AGM held on 20 November 2019.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
4,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0175, 18
December 2022)
3,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0085, 22
November 2023)
2,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0065, 20
November 2024)
Nature of change
Issue of incentive options as approved by
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
shareholders at the AGM held on 20
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
November 2019.
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A this provided?
Disclaimer
Terrain Minerals Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:49:03 UTC
