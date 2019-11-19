Terrain Minerals : 20/11/2019 - Results of Meeting
ASX RELEASE
ABN: 45 116 153 514
20
th November 2019
ASX: TMX
Results of Annual General Meeting
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX)
today held its 2019 Annual General Meeting at Suite 2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth WA 6005.
All Resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed were;
Resolution
For
Discretionary
Against
Abstain
1
Approval of Remuneration
62,953,931
17,624,867
373,000
116,888,287
Report
2
Re-Election of Director -
179,342,218
17,624,867
873,000
Nil
Johannes Lin
3
Approval of 10% Placement
177,510,343
17,624,867
2,704,875
Nil
Facility
4
Approval of Grant of Options to
154,759,657
17,549,867
4,655,875
20,874,686
Justin Virgin
5
Approval of Grant of Options to
176,054,343
17,549,867
4,155,875
80,000
Trevor Bradley
6
Ratification of Prior Issue of
Shares to Placement
177,355,343
17,624,867
2,779,875
80,000
Applicants
For further information, please contact:
Winton Willesee
Company Secretary
Email: winton@azc.com.au
Phone: +61 410 667 844
