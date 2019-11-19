Log in
TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED

(TMX)
Terrain Minerals : 20/11/2019 - Results of Meeting

11/19/2019 | 09:50pm EST

ASX RELEASE

ABN: 45 116 153 514

20th November 2019

ASX: TMX

Results of Annual General Meeting

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) today held its 2019 Annual General Meeting at Suite 2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth WA 6005.

All Resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed were;

Resolution

For

Discretionary

Against

Abstain

1

Approval of Remuneration

62,953,931

17,624,867

373,000

116,888,287

Report

2

Re-Election of Director -

179,342,218

17,624,867

873,000

Nil

Johannes Lin

3

Approval of 10% Placement

177,510,343

17,624,867

2,704,875

Nil

Facility

4

Approval of Grant of Options to

154,759,657

17,549,867

4,655,875

20,874,686

Justin Virgin

5

Approval of Grant of Options to

176,054,343

17,549,867

4,155,875

80,000

Trevor Bradley

6

Ratification of Prior Issue of

Shares to Placement

177,355,343

17,624,867

2,779,875

80,000

Applicants

For further information, please contact:

Winton Willesee

Company Secretary

Email: winton@azc.com.au

Phone: +61 410 667 844

| Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 |

|Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005|

|Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au|

Disclaimer

Terrain Minerals Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:49:03 UTC
