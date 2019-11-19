Terrain Minerals : 20/11/2019 - Results of Meeting

ASX RELEASE ABN: 45 116 153 514 20th November 2019 ASX: TMX

Results of Annual General Meeting

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) today held its 2019 Annual General Meeting at Suite 2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth WA 6005.

All Resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed were;

Resolution For Discretionary Against Abstain 1 Approval of Remuneration 62,953,931 17,624,867 373,000 116,888,287 Report 2 Re-Election of Director - 179,342,218 17,624,867 873,000 Nil Johannes Lin 3 Approval of 10% Placement 177,510,343 17,624,867 2,704,875 Nil Facility 4 Approval of Grant of Options to 154,759,657 17,549,867 4,655,875 20,874,686 Justin Virgin 5 Approval of Grant of Options to 176,054,343 17,549,867 4,155,875 80,000 Trevor Bradley 6 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Placement 177,355,343 17,624,867 2,779,875 80,000 Applicants

For further information, please contact:

Winton Willesee

Company Secretary

Email: winton@azc.com.au

Phone: +61 410 667 844

| Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 |

|Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005|

|Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au|