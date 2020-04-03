Terrain Minerals : 3/04/2020 - Option to Purchase Great Western Gold Project Exercised

Option to Purchase Great Western Gold Project

Exercised by RED5 Limited

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that it has received official notification from RED5 Limited (ASX:RED) that it has exercised its option to purchase Great Western gold project, which expires on the 8th April 2020.

The option agreement, which was announced on the 11th November 2019, required RED to make payments totalling $2,500,000 which include a $300,000 cash payment to purchase the option (already received) and a further payment of $2,200,000 to exercise the option and whereby the exercise price will be paid in tradable shares in RED calculated on a 5 day VWAP for the 5 trading days prior to the completion date as set out in the formal sale and purchase agreement.

The Board is pleased with the outcome and funds will be used to advance works at both Wild-viper and Smokebush Gold project here in WA as well as being used for new project generation.

Wild-viperGold Project; which encompasses all the land area around Great Western. As announced on the ASX on the 30 March 2020 Terrain intends to shortly commence a large soil sampling program over three highly prospective areas (Refer to Diagram 1 & 2).

Smoke Bush Gold Project; Funds will also be used to expediate exploration and drilling over five advanced targets at the Company's new Smokebush gold project (refer Diagram 3 & 4).

Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement: 11 November 2019 - Execution of Option Agreement for the Sale of Great Western Gold Project.

