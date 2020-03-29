Terrain Minerals : 30/03/2020 - Wild-viper Project Program Underway & Great Western Update

Wild-viper Gold Project Sampling Program Underway

& Great Western Sale Update

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that it has now actioned a comprehensive soil sampling program over its 100% owned Wild-viper Gold Exploration Project (subject to any further Covid-19 travel restrictions being implemented). Ground works to commence within the next 10 days with results to be released accordingly.

The three key target areas have been identified from past studies and field observations conducted during the last two work programs (drilling and trenching program's) at Wild-viper. The soil sample program will be taken over grid lines of 200m by 50m over each area and subject to the geologist discretion according to local ground conditions.

The aim of the program is to identify possible in-soil gold anomalies, that highlight potential drill targets. If successful, Terrain intends to fast track the works over these targets, with an aim of conducting a first pass drill campaign later this year (Refer to Diagram 1).

Terrain is also excited about its new gold project Smokebush. Work is underway with the aim of conducting Terrain's maiden drilling campaign over three targets this year. Two other areas require flora and fauna surveys which will delay works activities over both Monza and T13 targets.

Update - Great Western M37/54 Option Agreement & Sale Update

Terrain entered into an option agreement for the sale of its Great Western gold project (M37/54) with ASX listed Red5 Limited (ASX: RED) ("Red5") ("Option Agreement"). In the event that the option is exercised the total value of the sale will be $2,500,000 (plus GST) which includes a $300,000 cash non-refundable option fee, which has been received.

The Option Agreement gives Red5 the right to conduct due diligence drilling into the existing JORC resource, consisting of up to three reverse circulation holes and three diamond core holes during the option period, which have been completed.

The option agreement expires on 8th April 2020.

Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement: 11 November 2019 - Execution of Option Agreement for the Sale of Great Western Gold Project.

