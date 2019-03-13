Terrain Minerals : 14/03/2019 - Half Yearly Report and Accounts

TERRAIN MINERALS LTD
ABN 45 116 153 514
ASX: TMX
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
31 DECEMBER 2018
Note: The information contained in this condensed report is to be read in conjunction with Terrain Minerals Limited 2018 annual report and any announcements made by the company during the half‐year period ended
31 December 2018
TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CONTENTS
PAGE
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
1
DIRECTORS' REPORT
2
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
4
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
5
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
6
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
7
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
8
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
17
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
18
TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Terrain Minerals Limited Board Trevor Bradley
Non‐Executive Director ‐ Geology
Justin Virgin
Executive Director
Johannes Lin
Non‐Executive Director
Erlyn Dale and Winton Willesee Joint Company Secretaries
Share Register
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
Level 11
172 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Telephone 1300 787 272
Facsimile +61 8 9323 2033
Auditor
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd 38 Station Street Subiaco WA 6008
Solicitors
Price Sierakowski
Level 24, St Martins Tower 44 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Banker
Westpac Banking Corporation Business Banking Centre
218 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Stock Exchange
Terrain Minerals Ltd shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Ordinary fully paid shares (ASX code TMX)
Principal and Registered office in Australia Suite 2, 28 Outram Street
West Perth, WA 6005
PO Box 79, West Perth, WA 6872
Telephone: +61 8 9381 5558 Facsimile : +61 8 6141 3599
Email:terrain@terrainminerals.com.auWebsite:www.terrainminerals.com.au
Your directors present their report, together with the financial statements of Terrain Minerals Limited ("Terrain" or "the Company") for the half year ended 31 December 2018.
DIRECTORS
The names of the directors in office at any time during, or since the end of, the half year are:
Current Directors
|
Mr Trevor Bradley
|
Non‐Executive Director - Geology
|
Mr Justin Virgin
|
Executive Director
|
Mr Johannes Lin
|
Non‐Executive Director
|
Former Directors
|
Mr Paul Dickson
|
Non‐Executive Chairman - resigned 22 November 2018
|
COMPANY SECRETARY
Miss Erlyn Dale and Mr Winton Willesee are joint Company Secretaries. Miss Dale and Mr Willesee are experienced company secretaries with a broad range of experiences with ASX listed and other companies over a number of years. Both are Chartered Secretaries with qualifications in Accounting and a number of other relevant areas.
OPERATING RESULTS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR
The loss from ordinary activities after providing for income tax for the half year amounted to $229,544 (2017: loss of $245,349) and had a net cash outflow from operations of $242,028 for the half‐year (2017: $218,849 outflow).
Review of Operations
Great Western, Gold Project (100% Terrain) the project is situated 76km North or Leanora and is 1km of the Goldfields Highway on Weebo pastoral leases & forms part of the historic Wilsons Patch mining area. Terrain considers this as an advanced & almost a ready to mine opportunity with the potential of becoming larger.
Great Western Gold Project:
-
Bulk Metallurgical Testing Gold Recovery by oxidation (weathering) stages:
-
o Oxide Completely weathered) mineralisation
-
o Transition (Partially weathered) mineralisation
-
o Fresh (Unweathered) mineralisation
96.6% Au Recovery 95.8% Au Recovery 96.4% Au Recovery
-
Designing of a follow up exploration program on Wild‐viper E27/1214 (area around Great Western), Based on a new internal structural interpretation.
-
Options to monetise GW continue with Joint venture, full sales opportunities discussions continue to advance.
Red Mulga ‐ Base Metal exploration (100% Terrain) project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. Several filed trips of mapping, rock chip and soil sampling confirmed that the model of mineralisation established from the initial field evaluation and sampling in October 2017 is valid and this under explored area has the potential for base metals.
Red Mulga - Positive results from completed drilling:
MG1 & 2 Pipe‐like ultramafic intrusion ‐ Cobalt & Nickel Targets. Thumbo Epithermal Vein - Copper & Gold Target.
Northeast Epithermal Veins - Antimony.
Project Review Process, Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential company making projects. Gold, Nickel and Cobalt/copper as well as other energy and industrial minerals in Australia, Africa, North and South America (including other regions).
All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports. Exploration activities in WA will continue to be advanced and several WA based gold projects are currently being reviewed.
During the period one of Terrain's directors and a geologist conducted a field trip to South America to review a potential opportunity for the Company.
Details of the all exploration results for each of the Company's projects can be found in the quarterly activity reports located on the Company's website.
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
Other than mentioned above or elsewhere in this report, financial statements or note thereto, at the date of this report there are no matters or circumstances that have arisen since the end of the half year which significantly affected or could significantly affect the operations of the company, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the company in future financial years.
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
The lead auditor's independence declaration for the half year ended 31 December 2018 has been received and can be found on page 4 of the interim financial report.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors:
Mr Justin Virgin
Executive Director Dated: 13 March 2019