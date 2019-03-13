Terrain Minerals : 14/03/2019 - Half Yearly Report and Accounts

TERRAIN MINERALS LTD

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2018

31 December 2018

31 December 2018

Your directors present their report, together with the financial statements of Terrain Minerals Limited ("Terrain" or "the Company") for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

OPERATING RESULTS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR

The loss from ordinary activities after providing for income tax for the half year amounted to $229,544 (2017: loss of $245,349) and had a net cash outflow from operations of $242,028 for the half‐year (2017: $218,849 outflow).

Review of Operations

Great Western, Gold Project (100% Terrain) the project is situated 76km North or Leanora and is 1km of the Goldfields Highway on Weebo pastoral leases & forms part of the historic Wilsons Patch mining area. Terrain considers this as an advanced & almost a ready to mine opportunity with the potential of becoming larger.

Great Western Gold Project:

 Bulk Metallurgical Testing Gold Recovery by oxidation (weathering) stages: o Oxide Completely weathered) mineralisation o Transition (Partially weathered) mineralisation o Fresh (Unweathered) mineralisation 96.6% Au Recovery 95.8% Au Recovery 96.4% Au Recovery

 Designing of a follow up exploration program on Wild‐viper E27/1214 (area around Great Western), Based on a new internal structural interpretation.

 Options to monetise GW continue with Joint venture, full sales opportunities discussions continue to advance.

Red Mulga ‐ Base Metal exploration (100% Terrain) project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. Several filed trips of mapping, rock chip and soil sampling confirmed that the model of mineralisation established from the initial field evaluation and sampling in October 2017 is valid and this under explored area has the potential for base metals.

Red Mulga - Positive results from completed drilling:





MG1 & 2 Pipe‐like ultramafic intrusion ‐ Cobalt & Nickel Targets. Thumbo Epithermal Vein - Copper & Gold Target.



Northeast Epithermal Veins - Antimony.

Project Review Process, Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential company making projects. Gold, Nickel and Cobalt/copper as well as other energy and industrial minerals in Australia, Africa, North and South America (including other regions).

All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports. Exploration activities in WA will continue to be advanced and several WA based gold projects are currently being reviewed.

During the period one of Terrain's directors and a geologist conducted a field trip to South America to review a potential opportunity for the Company.

Details of the all exploration results for each of the Company's projects can be found in the quarterly activity reports located on the Company's website.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Other than mentioned above or elsewhere in this report, financial statements or note thereto, at the date of this report there are no matters or circumstances that have arisen since the end of the half year which significantly affected or could significantly affect the operations of the company, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the company in future financial years.

